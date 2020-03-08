Tips in Setting a Diet Plan in order to Increase Testosterone Level

Planning a diet plan to kick start your fitness goals can be very challenging. It requires discipline, motivation, and determination to sustain it during the entire duration. One essential diet that increases the testosterone level is the low-carb and high-fat diet known as the keto diet. As a general rule, carbohydrate intake must only be 50 grams per day and fats should take up to at least 75% of the overall calorie intake while protein intake should only be in a moderate amount.

Here are some tips on setting a diet plan to help you shed unwanted pounds and increase the testosterone level.

Set realistic objectives

The ultimate goal of your keto diet plan is to attain the state of ketosis wherein carbohydrates are reduced by relying on fats as the main energy source. However, you shouldn’t rush things over. Don’t aim for diet goals that are too impossible to reach such as aiming to lose 5 pounds or more each week. Remember, the standard weight loss rate is only 1 to 2 pounds in a week so take things slowly but surely.

Track your meals

Committing to a diet plan and sticking to it can be daunting, but you can always make it work with a little ingenuity, proper planning, and time management. Always see to it that you write down the progress of your diet plan by keeping track of your meals. By doing so, you will have proper documentation. The keto diet impacts testosterone levels, but only if it’s done the right way so make sure that you keep up with the necessary meal requirements. Some of the foods that you should incorporate in your keto diet include full-fat dairy products like butter, cream, and yogurt; full-fat cheese like goat cheese, mozzarella, cream cheese, and cheddar; meat like pork, venison, and grass-fed beef; eggs and poultry like chicken and turkey; avocados and non-starchy vegetables; nuts and seeds like almonds and peanuts, and fatty fish like salmon. On the other hand, the food that you shouldn’t consume if you want your keto diet plan to yield results includes sugary food; baked goods like white bread; starchy vegetables like potatoes; black beans and fruits like bananas and pineapple.

Don’t be so hard on yourself

Once you decide to embark on a keto diet plan to lose weight and increase testosterone levels be sure to commit yourself to it. However, it doesn’t mean that you have to push yourself so hard. If you were able to complete one whole week of the diet plan and able to shed at least a pound or two then reward yourself for such an achievement. There will be slip-ups along the way, but it doesn’t have to mean you should punish yourself for it.

Be sure to include physical exercise

Any diet plan won’t be successful if you solely rely on it. You may follow all the instructions by the book, but if you don’t incorporate physical exercise then your efforts will be futile. Sweat it out in the gym, go hiking for a few minutes each day or do some laps at the pool. Having some physical exercise while devoting yourself to a diet plan will gain enormous results.

Enlist a support system or buddy

This can be hard to do for some but more often than not, you will find a friend or a family member who will be more than willing to go through the diet plan with you. A support system will help you become more motivated to reach your fitness goals and will inspire you to carry on with your journey to fitness and optimum health.

Setting a diet plan can be difficult to do if you don’t commit yourself fully to it. The keto diet plan may look easy enough to follow, but it entails a lot of motivation, determination, and discipline. Be sure to follow the mentioned tips by heart and you’re guaranteed to clinch dynamic results, shed pounds and increase your testosterone level in no time at all.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

