If you want to establish yourself as a fashion expert, your hangers should go above and beyond simple utility. A stylish garment hung on a flimsy wire hanger doesn’t help your clothing. Hanger types and finishes should be carefully chosen since using improper hangers might cause your garments to stretch or wrinkle and detract from the apparent worth of a piece of clothing.

Suit Hangers: What Makes Them Unique

You might be asking what’s wrong with the hangers you get at the dry cleaners or the plastic ones you see in the backdrop of every post-game interview in famous players’ lockers. You might as well go with something those pro athletes rely on to hang their swaggy gear on, right? Certainly not.





The curve of a suit hanger is more like yours. It has a substantial shoulder area that holds your jacket’s shoulders. This keeps the shape of your coat when you’re not wearing it. If you’re searching for a suit hanger, a few pointers help you pick the ideal ones.

Consider the Material

The first thing to know is that suit hangers should never be constructed of wire since they may potentially damage your suit, particularly the shoulder padding. Your suit’s padding will be stretched out of shape, resulting in noticeable flattening and indentations.

Additionally, the fabric near the shoulder and collar gets stretched, resulting in shoulder bumps. As a result, warm-toned woods such as cedar, cherry, and lotus wood are ideal for suit hangers.

Size of the Hanger

Suit hangers come in a variety of sizes to fit the curves of your suit since the shoulders of your suit require support along their whole length, or the material can sag. They are designed to have broad shoulders and narrow towards the neck to provide adequate support for the shoulders, and the shoulder pads do not flatten or form bumps. Suits require a thicker hanger. Therefore, it should be at least one inch thick.

Use of the Hanger

Hangers are generally made to serve a specific purpose. Trouser hangers, shirt or top hangers, cascade hangers, a suit hanger with a pant bar, and skirt hangers have various designs that function best with the items of clothing they are meant for.

For instance, lingerie and other lightweight clothing look great on padded hangers. They’re lined with satin to avoid snagging, and some include buttons around the edges to keep the straps from falling off. Clothing will be protected from wrinkling, sliding, and damage if hangers are used for their intended function.

Your Space Needs

The closet or garment rack should have enough hangers to meet the space and display requirements. Metal hangers are more durable than wire hangers and take up the same amount of space. Flat hangers are designed to conserve space and might be quite effective in small closets.

Contoured hardwood hangers are the preferable alternative for displaying or hanging suits and jackets. Before you decide, think about the dimensions of the space where the hangers will be used.

Accessories Available

Clothes hangers frequently come with extras or special features that make it easier for users to get the most out of them. Pants bars, non-slip grips, stain-resistant clips, notch patterns, finishings, and velvet coatings are all options for enhancing the value and adaptability of a hanger design. The clips, cascading hooks, and pants bars on some hangers are optional and can be removed if not required. Specialty hangers make it simple to store scarves, ties, and even bikinis.

The Pants Bar

Suit hangers are made up of two parts – one for the jacket and one for the pants. The pants are attached to the bar, usually held in place by two metal attachments. It should also be of medium thickness.

Because of this, pants don’t get horizontal creases since they hang straight. The bar should preferably be grooved or velvet-covered to prevent the pants from falling off the rack and being snagged. When it comes to women’s skirt suits, a bar with skirt clips is the way to go.

The Shape of the Hanger

Before buying a hanger, think about the shape. You have two options: flat hangers or curved hangers. Because they fit tightly together, flat hangers are the greatest for saving space. Suits, jackets, and dresses should be hung on curved or contoured hangers. The design is inspired by the curve of the shoulders, which assists in protecting these more delicate articles of clothing.

Bottom Line

Hanging your costly suit on a flimsy hanger is blasphemy and will destroy your clothing. It’s not enough to buy a high-end suit; it’s also vital to keep it in good condition, and the first step is to hang it on a decent hanger. A well-made and designed suit hanger is just as crucial as any other suit accessory. Suit hangers allow you to properly care for your well-tailored suits and keep them looking new for a more extended period.

Because there are so many various types of suit hangers, it’s critical to double-check the size, shape, and material before purchasing one. It should also be long-lasting and lightweight and capable of supporting the weight of your suits. Thanks to this handy little addition, your outfits will stay wrinkle-free and in form for years to come.

