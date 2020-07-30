Tom Cruise

Thomas, he’s obtained different accolades because of his work, including three Golden Globe awards and three nominations for Academy Awards. Having a net worth of $570 million of 2020, he’s among those highest-paid celebrities on earth. Additionally, his movies have grossed more than $4 billion in North America and over $10.1 billion globally, making him among those highest-grossing box office stars of all time. Cruise began behaving from the early 1980s and made his breakthrough with major characters in the comedy movie Risky Business (1983) and action play movie Top Gun (1986). Critical acclaim came along with his characters in the play movies The Color of Money (1986), Rain Man (1988), along with Born on the Fourth of July (1989). For his portrayal of Ron Kovic at the latter, he also won a Golden Globe Award and received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor. As a Top Hollywood celebrity in the 1990s, he starred in many commercially successful movies, including the play a Couple of Good Men (1992), the thriller The Business (1993), the terror movie Interview with the Vampire (1994), along with the love Jerry Maguire (1996). You can watch movies about such actors on เว็บแนะนำหนัง

Cruise’s Functionality as a motivational speaker at the play movie Magnolia (1999) made him a second Golden Globe Award plus a nomination for its Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. As an action star, he’s played with Ethan Hunt in six movies of this Mission: Impossible series from 1996 to 2018.

Cruise has three kids, two of whom were embraced during his marriage to Kidman and another of whom is a biological girl he had with Holmes. Cruise is a vocal advocate for The Church of Scientology and its own related social programs, and credits it with helping him conquer dyslexia. Church-affiliated criticisms of both psychiatry and Anti-depressant drugs, his attempts to promote Scientology as a religion at Europe,

