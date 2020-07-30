San Francisco is famous for its long, blue beaches and for its tourist attractions. Among the beaches of San Francisco, Pacifica Beach is one of the best for its facilities and of course for doing surfing.

Why Learn Surfing?

Human has a close interaction with water and everyone loves to play with the water. One of the best ways to enjoy the water is to take a surfboard and enjoy the waves of the ocean.

Surfing as a play or as an exercise releases stress and helps you to build a playful mind and healthy body. Moreover, it’s a good way to spend your time with a surfboard on the blue water. It helps you to spend your leisure in a good way.

Surfing during COVID era

It is the best time for learning surfing. Why? This is because, now the beaches are less crowded, so you can easily interact with your tutor for proper learning.

If you take proper steps to STOP, this pandemic, then it is the high time of learning new skills like as learning surfing as everyone got an enormous amount of time to spend and COVID puts a stress on the mind of everyone. As said, surfing can release stress, you should give it a damn try!!

Where to Learn Surfing in California?

There are a few surfing tutoring organizations in California. But not all of them provide, tutoring to everyone from beginner to pro level.

Today I will introduce you to Hokali Surf Lessons. I suggest them for learning surfing because of several reasons-

Hokali is mainly a community of surfers. They will connect you with the specialized surfing community.

They have lessons for everyone. From beginner to pro-level surfers. In their surf lessons, they will demonstrate to identify the types of ocean currents as well as waves. So, you will not only learn how to surf, you will learn details, in-depth.

Hokali has a partnership with several non-profits to conserve the maritime atmosphere. For each surf lesson, they will plant the Kelp sea tree.

They offer surfing lessons on two beaches in California. One is Pacifica state beach, San Francisco and another one is at Venice Beach, Los Angeles. So, you can have a choice for your nearest location.

They provide some recorded videos for beginner, intermediate and advanced surfers in their website for free. You can check it here.

Surfing is a playful skill that needs not only to know how to surf, it also needs the basics of oceanography info too. Hokali is a great organization that can help you to learn surfing based on your existing skill level. One to one mentoring helps you to learn the basics as well as in-depth of surfing. Go, have a ride on the waves!!

