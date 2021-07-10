Whether you are expanding your business and therefore require more office space, or you are simply switching business premises, there is undeniably a seemingly endless list of things to complete.

Here are the top three crucial safety considerations when moving your employees, equipment, and inventory to a new office space.





1. Prepare First Aid

It is both a legal requirement and, undeniably, a basic human right issue to ensure your office is fully equipped with first aid boxes, and every individual who uses the office space should be made aware of their location.

You are required by law to ensure you have designated health and safety personnel on-site and specifically trained first aiders within your office space at all times. In addition, ensure you select several employees to complete a new first aid course before starting work in the new space.

The basic elements to all first aid kits for an office of up to fifty employees are as follows;

3 pairs of hygienic blue gloves

8 x triangular bandages

6 x eye dressings

2 x sterilized wipes

4 x HSE dressings – large

12 x HSE dressings – medium

24 safety pins

A minimum of 60 adhesive plasters in various sizes

The most cost-effective way of ensuring your first aid boxes meet the legal and moral requirements is to order them from a professional, established, and experienced company specializing in industrial first aid kits supplies.

2. Ensure All Facilities Are Fully Functional

When moving the whole of your workforce and office-base inventory to a brand new location, there is a plethora of facilities and equipment checks that you are both legally and morally bound to ensure are thoroughly complete.

These include, but are by no means limited to;

Safe and clear walkways and corridors

Fully PAT tested computers and other technological equipment

Clean and sanitized workspaces

Adequate toilet and washroom facilities

Proper ventilation

Full and secure lighting systems, including emergency lighting

Elevators and any other interior moving systems

3. Carry Out A Detailed Fire Risk Assessment

As soon as you have confirmed the move to your new office premises, it would be extremely prudent to create a detailed floor plan of the space, ensuring that you are always taking into account every single fire door and emergency exit. In addition, the sooner you carry out an entirely thorough and detailed fire risk assessment, the better and remember to ensure all relevant fire safety equipment is in place, such as fire extinguishers, blankets, and any evacuation chairs or lifts you may require.

In addition, it is imperative that you keep every single conceivable variation of hazard sign nearby and within your office space, including wet floor signs, heavy door signs, and shallow steps signs. Ideally, you should consider storing the entirety of your hazard signs supply in the same place as your cleaning supplies so it is easy to access.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

