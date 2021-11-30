Our hair is a crucial part of our identity. We feel beautiful and confident when we know our hair looks perfect. However, hair loss has become a common problem among men and women in today’s stressful life. As a result, many people face hair issues like receding hairline, pattern baldness, etc.

So, how can you hide your baldness? Many people try hair enhancing solutions and hair transplantation; nothing can beat premium human hair wigs. The human wigs can help you get a new look without any surgery. You can wear them for fun, fashion, convenience and medical reasons.





If you are looking forward to buying the best human hair wigs online, you can find a broad spectrum of wigs in the market. However, choosing the right wig, especially when you are doing it for the first time, is not easy. So, to help you choose the right wig, here, we will share a few tips to shortlist the right one that will work perfectly for you.

How to choose the right human hair wig?

Know your head size: Wigs come in various sizes, ranging from 19-23 inches. Hence, it is crucial to know your head size before buying a wig. All you need to do is measure the circumference of your head, starting from the hairline’s front and then along the backside of your neck and behind the ears. Also, remember that the wig size also varies with the brand. So choose your brand and size carefully.

Know your face shape: Like head size, your face shape also impacts the size of your wig. Since wigs help accentuate your appearance and highlight your features. So, you need to choose the best human hair wigs that go with your face shape and give you a unique look.

The thumb rule to choose the human hair wig online as per your face shape is as follows:

People with a round-shaped face should buy a short wig.

Those who have a heart-shaped face should buy a shoulder-length wig.

If you have an oval-shaped face, you can try buying a long bob wig.

If you have a square-shaped face, a longer, angled bob wig with subtle layers will work best for you.

Choose the hair type: Human hair wigs are either made of 100% human hair or synthetic fibre. Usually, synthetic wigs are relatively less expensive than human hair wigs, but their lifespan depends on the frequency of usage. So, if you want to have the best luxury human hair wigs just to try a new look, you can go with a synthetic wig, but if you are going to use it regularly to hide your baldness, go with human hair wigs.

The Bottom Line

Human hair wigs are a great way to enhance your beauty. Not only people with a bald head can wear wigs, those who have beautiful hair and want to try a different look every other day without damaging their natural hair can also try different wigs.

We hope that this guide will help you choose the best human hair wigs online. If you have any doubts, feel free to share them with us.

All the Best!

