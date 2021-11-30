Having a proper maintenance routine after getting a haircut from a mens barber is a must if you are trying to look slick or on point for a prolonged period of time. Not only that, but the routine that you go with after getting a cut will have a huge impact on the overall health of your hair.

To help you out in making the most out of your recent haircut from a barber shop in Alberta and to keep your hair healthy, we will be listing down some of the things that you need to avoid after getting a haircut.





Things You Need To Avoid After Getting A Haircut From A Mens Barber Near You:

1. Avoid Shampoos With Tons Of Chemicals

Chemicals in shampoos mess up the health of your hair, which is why you need to read the back side of your shampoo and see what’s being used to make it.

After getting a haircut from a mens barber near you, you want to make sure that you are not using shampoos that have:

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate

Laureth Sulfate

Chemical Fragrances

Sodium Chloride

Parabens

Propylene Glycol

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

The chemicals that we listed above are one of the main reasons why people experience a lot of hair fall after getting a haircut.

2. Don’t Wash Your Hair Too Much

Remember, shampoos are designed to clean the scalp and remove excess oil that it has. However, if you overuse it, it will start to affect your hair and can possibly damage it. This is why don’t wash your hair too much after getting a haircut from the barber shop near you so you can keep them healthy and strong.

3. Don’t Get A Cut Right After A Cut

After getting a haircut, it’s important to allow your hair to grow naturally before you get another cut. Professional hair stylists recommend getting your hair trimmed between a quarter to .5 inches every 12 weeks after getting a haircut.

Note: Getting more haircuts will not make your hair grow any faster. Strands only grow around .5 inches on a monthly basis.

4. Don’t Brush Your Hair When It’s Wet

Another thing that you need to avoid is brushing your hair when it’s still wet.

No matter what happens, you should not brush your hair when it is wet because that is when it is at its weakest point. Not only that, but wet hair is prone to breakage, split ends, and damage. So, keep in mind, you should only use a brush for your hair when it’s not wet anymore.

5. Avoid Heating Your Hair Too Often

After getting a haircut, you want to avoid heating your hair too much because heat can cause serious damage to your hair. It can also make them appear more dry and brittle. Not only that, but heat damage can exaggerate the appearance of split ends.

Conclusion

Instead of doing every aftercare on your own, you want to meet up with your barber or salon stylist and get more tips from them because they know your hair better than anyone right now. Try to get some tips on how you can improve the health of your hair and what you should avoid after getting a haircut.

