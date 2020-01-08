Top 5 Traits to Look for in an Influencer

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Chances are you are looking for a top influencer to help you with product marketing campaigns across social media networks. You may have a good product or a fantastic solution, but without the right influencer, you won’t get the results you want. In this post, we’ll show you five key traits you should look for in any influencer before you bring them on board.

Niche Knowledge

The first trait you should look for in in an influencer is knowledge of a niche or subject matter. A good influencer should be knowledgeable. From breaking down difficult concepts to explaining how to solve problems or how things work in logical steps, they should be able to help people understand stuff. An influencer who has answers at their fingertips will be more resourceful and invaluable to your marketing campaign than someone who has to learn or research things first before then can pitch solutions or ideas.

Relevance to Your Product

While every industry has an influencer who shapes opinions or influences customers, not everyone is good enough to pitch your ideas. Find a person who is relevant to your product and who can create valuable content to promote it. For instance, if you want to promote a slimming diet pill, an influencer who shares tips, ideas, and solutions on nutrition and weight loss is more preferable than a general influencer who promote everything.

Frequency of Posting

When looking for an influencer, it’s advisable to get someone who creates and posts content regularly. Such an influencer will be able to keep their audience engaged with fresh and interesting content. As a result, they stand a higher chance of influencing their buying decisions or their opinions compared to an influencer who shares content every other week.

Size of Their Audience

We have always been told quality matters over quantity. But when it comes to influencer marketing, the converse is true. Numbers do matter, and the higher the numbers the better. Find out what audience an influencer commands in terms of numbers. Go for someone who has more fans and followers than a person with a few hundred fans. More numbers means more reach and more visitors coming to your website or visiting your local store to buy your products.

Interpersonal Skills

Since influencers deal with people, they have to be really good in connecting with their fans and followers and communicating with them, too. Find a person who can relate to their audience at personal level and who can engage them effectively. An influencer of this type will find it easy to pitch ideas or promote products because they have a good rapport with the people who look up to them for ideas and solutions.

When looking for influencers for your products, it’s advisable to find a person who is a niche expert and who understands your products really well. Go for an influencer who posts content regularly. Numbers matter too, so find someone with many fans and followers. Overall, the more they can connect with their audience, the better.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

