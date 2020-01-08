Entertainment: Why It Must Be Interesting To Be A Porn Star!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Porn has always been a fascinating thing. Whether you approach it as a user, and from a fun side, or a psychological standpoint. It doesn’t even matter. It’s a mesmerizing thing that can pull many people over, whether they’re watching or performing in it. And porn stars usually lead fascinating lives. Ninety-nine percent of folks spend their lives sitting in an office.

But, some of these babes have a pretty unusual job, and they love every second of it. So, if you want to read about them and their lives, check this article out!

Today, we are going to focus on two specific porn stars that enjoy doing different things. And unlike sitting in your home and playing RPG Sex Games, performing in porn isn’t easy. These chicks have to put in a certain amount of effort. So, let’s talk about a particular porn star called Sinn Sage first. Sage is a female porn star with a specific brand of porn under her belt. What we mean by that is the fact that she does lesbian porn only.

And not the regular kind either! She only participates in hardcore lesbian movies, no soft videos. But that’s her choice.

Despite what people usually say, Sage grew up in a healthy family. She grew up with both of her parents, who were teachers. And even though she had a loving family, she said that she first wanted to work in the adult industry when she was fourteen years old. And it looks like she kept on to that dream because she started her video career officially in 2003, But she did some photoshoots before that in 2002!

But the thing about Sage is the fact that people often make an inevitable mistake when it comes to her, and her sexuality. She isn’t a lesbian, and even though she records porn with women, she also has a husband, and she enjoys doing webcam shows with him occasionally. They sometimes create and produce videos together.

There’s another exciting porn star that we can talk about, and her name is Ava Addams. She is of French and Italian descent, and she is a well-known porn star. And she has a pretty interesting back story. She grew up in Houston, Texas, in a multicultural family. She remembers being a goth chick in high school. And unlike Erotic Games, her work is tied to real life, and it’s also far more fantastic. You see, she started doing nude photoshoots when she was eighteen.

That’s how she gained her notoriety, and after that, she was even featured in Playboy magazine a few years later. From then on, her porn career became even more successful. She started making videos as well. At first, she began with only solo and girl on girl videos, but later on, her tastes expanded.

Now, she’s a critically acclaimed porn actress with many awards under her belt! So, you can see that porn stars have and lead fascinating lives.

In fact, it’s pretty easy to forget that porn stars are people too sometimes. Aside from real porn, you also have hentai comics, videos, and Interactive Sex Games as well. And in those types of porn, you get imaginary chicks, so you don’t have to wonder about who they are. But porn stars lead exciting lives, and they are real people. They have emotions, feelings, and preferences. And through watching their videos, you can get to know them a little bit.

One thing that people also forget is the fact that these porn stars do interviews and public appearances outside of porn. But, since the porn industry is an ungrateful line of work, nobody cares. People just want to get on the site, masturbate, and then leave without any questions. But, it would be good if people started respecting porn stars like they respect regular actresses as well. That would probably normalize them, and their careers in the public eye.

You see, some people are still conservative, and they are so quick to judge others, especially if what they do is considered ‘taboo.’

So, take an interest in your fellow porn performs. Aside from fucking, they can actually be pretty cool people if you think about them and who they are. Who knows? Some of them might enjoy the same movies, books, and music as you. You never know if you don’t try to learn. And if you do, you might actually like some of them on a much deeper level.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

