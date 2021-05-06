Now that more and more businesses are going digital, the competition between online retailers is fiercer than ever before.

In this digital era, having a strong online presence is the name of the game. You want to appear on the first page of search engine results for every query related to your products or services.Otherwise, there’s very little chance users will find out about you.

And if no one knows about you, then who will buy from you? How can you make more sales? According to a study conducted by Backlinko, the number one result in Google experience a click-through-rate of 31.7%, while only .78% of internet users go over the results on the second page.

This proves that simply having a website is no longer enough to make your business thrive online- you also need to back it up with a good SEO strategy. Search engine optimization is one of the most effective ways to get your website in front of prospects.

It helps you rank higher or simply maintain your rankings in SERPs, which can help you generate traffic, capture leads, and make more sales.

However, you need to use the right techniques and best practices to be able to achieve this. You see, SEO is more complicated than you think. You need to constantly change your SEO approach or strategy based on Google’s ever-changing algorithm, which is why staying on top of SEO trends is necessary.

For small business owners with no background in SEO, this may sound daunting. Fortunately, SEO services in Miami can do all the SEO work for you, so you can focus on growing your business this year.

What You Need to Know

In this article, we will discuss the top SEO trends this 2021 to give you an idea of what you and your SEO team should work on so you can generate more sales and earn more revenue this year.

Top SEO trends of 2021 include the following:

Google BERT

Keyword Research

Structured Data

Local SEO

Video Marketing

Voice Search

Some prerequisite resources

If you have run a brick-and-mortar store for years and have just transitioned to the world of e-commerce, you may not fully grasp the relevance and power of SEO for your online business.

To help you understand the crucial role it plays in the success of your e-commerce site in this digital age, read through these resources:

The importance of SEO for small businesses

Common SEO mistakes to avoid

How AI can help boost your SEO strategy

What are the Top SEO Trends That Will Help You Earn More Revenue this 2021?

The Rise of Google BERT

BERT stands for Bidirectional Encoder Representations Transformers.

It was developed and published in 2018 by Google to help its bots understand the human language better and figure out complex queries. This will enable Google to interpret the intent of the searcher, allowing it to serve more relevant results.

The rise of Google BERT will force businesses to publish higher-quality content and employ AI to help them with this.

Although the number of businesses and organizations using AI is still relatively low, statistics show that the number of enterprises employing it within their business operations grew by 270% in four years(Gartner, 2019).

AI powering your business will not only allow you to create more dynamic and relevant content but also improve your keyword search, optimize link-building opportunities, and maximize all of your digital platforms.

This year, you should definitely consider using AI to boost your SEO strategy in response to the rise of Google BERT. Doing this can help you dominate search results and generate more business for your company.

Keyword Research is Becoming Increasingly Important

Did you know that more than 50% of searches are zero-click searches? It means more than 1.75 billion searches per day end without any click because Google features the answers users need without having to click a result or finish typing out a query.

And now that Google can better understand the context and relations of all the words in a search query, it can provide more specific, highly relevant, and quality results. So, we can expect zero-click searches to further increase.

For businesses, this means you need to level up your keyword tactics and dive deeper into user intent to be able to develop keywords and content that respond to this change in Google’s algorithm.

Once you’ve figured out the right keywords, make sure to cover them based on the searcher’s intent in your blog, ads, website, Business Profile, and social media.

This 2021, you need to be more determined and unrelenting towards doing keyword research, so you can fully grasp a searcher’s intent and create content that will truly satisfy their query.

Keyword research tips

Use long-tail and targeted keywords that are highly relevant for your business. You can use Google Search Console to help you identify what these keywords are

Take the time to understand the intent behind every search query possible when your audience is trying to look for your products or service online or any information relevant to it. This will give you an insight into the words they’ll likely use when doing a search and a fresh perspective towards how you should build content around that keyword

Long-tail keywords tend to have low volume searches but they also tend to generate more targeted traffic and leads to your site.

If you don’t have an SEO expert in your company, hiring SEO services in Miami can make keyword research easier for you.

Learning About Structured Data is now an Essential

Structured data enables search engines to understand what your content is all about. This is important because there are certain elements in a webpage that search engines find hard to decipher.

If search engines cannot decode what you have to offer for relevant searches, they won’t be able to index or rank you in the results. Aside from this, structured data also allow users to see the significance of your website without clicking it.

Structured data can help increase your visibility in search engine results and boost your click-through rate, allowing you to generate more leads and make more sales. Google provides a Structured Data Testing Tool that you can use to learn the concept and start implementing structured data to your website and landing pages.

Use structured data to place all the important details regarding your company. You can also use it to add other data like articles, events, downloadables, ratings, services, products, etc.

Focusing on Local SEO is Key

If you’re a small business owner, you should focus on boosting your local SEO strategy.

You want to take advantage of the fact that consumers who search for products or services near them usually end up contacting or going to one of the stores in the top results.

In fact, 72% of people who do a local search end up visiting a store within 5 miles from their current location.

Here’s how you can start boosting your local SEO:

Set up your Google My Business Account

Make sure your website is mobile and voice-search friendly

Use local keywords

Build your content based on events, news, and popular locations in your area

Video Content is King

According to statistics, internet users spent about seven hours a week watching videos online in 2020.

This year, it is estimated that the average person will spend 100 minutes watching online videos every day, which is a 19% increase from last year. This shows that the consumption and demand for online video is rapidly increasing.

This proves how much people love watching videos and how they have become a part of our daily lives. 54% of consumers said that they want to see more video content from brands they support.

As a response, you should boost your video marketing strategy and start creating more video content. Here are some tips on how you can strengthen your video marketing strategy:

Create a YouTube channel that aims to help your audience understand more about your product and other subjects related to it

Create how-to videos, tutorials, FAQs, product hacks, giveaways to provide value to your audience and subscribers

Optimize your videos with SEO content

Share your videos on social media

Link people towards your website

Optimize Your Website for Voice Search

In 2020, it is estimated that more than 111 million people in the US are using voice search features.

This year, it is predicted that this number will increase up to 122.7 million (Emarketer,2019).

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, 71% of consumers prefer to use voice search than type when doing a query. In fact, more than half of all smartphone users are already using voice search features.

This year, you want to optimize your e-commerce site for voice search. To accommodate the growing number of users using this feature. SEO services in Miami can help you get started today!

Are You Ready to Dominate the Search Results with the Help of SEO Services in Miami?

Google BERT, keyword research, structured data, Local SEO, Video Marketing, and voice search are the top 6 SEO trends this 2021. Use these trends to gain insights on how you can improve your SEO strategy this year so you can dominate the SERPs and earn more revenue this year!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

