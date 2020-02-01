Home>#INSCMagazine>Top Four Things to Know About Title Loans
#INSCMagazine Auto Auto Insurance Cars

Top Four Things to Know About Title Loans

01 Feb 2020
840
Post Views: 114

If you’re in a tight spot and considering the option of a title loan, then chances are that you have a lot of questions. Of course, your finances don’t always go your way and therefore you need a quick, stress-free solution to your problem. You need to know what title loans are, how they work, and everything in between. So be sure to understand these four important facts before making any loan choices.

1. What Is a Title Loan?

A title loan is a loan that you obtain by borrowing against the value of your vehicle. Essentially, your vehicle becomes collateral for the loan funds you need. Furthermore, the amount of your title loan is based on what your vehicle is worth. This value will be calculated by the loan provider during your application process.

2. What Is the Difference Between a Regular Loan and a Title Loan?


First, a title loan provider will generally not check your credit score during the application process. Compare this with the regular loan process that thoroughly checks your credit score and bases your approval on your credit history. Secondly, applying for and receiving a title loan tends to be a quick process. The best providers of auto title loans will disburse the money in 24 hours or less. On the other hand, a regular loan can take weeks, even months, to fully process. Lastly, a title loan is a great option if you need quick cash but perhaps not in a huge amount. In comparison, a regular loan is sometimes a large sum to purchase things such as a car or house.

3. What Do I Need to Apply for a Title Loan?

As a rule of thumb, the best title loan providers out there will process your application and grant you approval within a 24-hour time frame. Most importantly, you’ll need a government-issued driver’s license or passport. Then you will need to prove your residency (with an electric bill, for example). Third, you will need to provide a few references and their contact information. Finally, you will need to have your own vehicle with ownership in your name and provide specific information from the vehicle’s title.

4. Where Can I Apply for a Title Loan?

There are three easy ways that you can apply for a title loan with two being right from your own house! First, you can contact a title loan provider, speak with a customer service representative, and apply for a title loan over the phone. Or you can go directly to a title loan branch and complete the application process in person. Lastly, you can select a title loan provider on the Internet and complete your application online.

If you’re strapped for cash and considering a title loan as the solution, it’s vital to first understand the basics. Based on these four significant pieces of advice, you’re now informed and ready to make a choice that’s best for you.

Facebook Comments

Sumeet Manhas
Sumeet Manhas is a T-Shaped digital marketer and freelancer on Up work where he talks about digital marketing case studies, tips, techniques, and more. Helping startups with digital marketing is what he loves.

Related Articles
#INSCMagazine

Tony Romo To Jacksonville? Don’t Count The Jaguars Out

It looks like the Tony Romo sweepstakes has taken on another potential suitor. According to media outlets, including UPI.com, the
#INSCMagazine NHL Sports Winnipeg Jets

Dallas Stars’ Dismantling Jets Is Just The Beginning

J.J. Nealy
The Dallas Stars were in a Central Division contest, no, battle last night with the Winnipeg Jets. And, to be
#INSCMagazine Business Marketing

Are You Utilizing Responsive Design In Your Email Marketing?

@TheInscriberMag
Mobile usage is growing, meaning responsive email design is more important than ever. Image courtesy of Pexels. Think back to

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.