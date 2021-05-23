Going gallery hoping in the “city that never sleeps?” You might wonder, which galleries are the absolute “must see”? By some assessments, there are about 1,500 galleries in New York, which is an astonishing number. By contrast, Broadway has around 40 theaters. New York only has approximately 100 bookstores (counting chains like Barnes & Noble). Our trained art industry insiders have done the research for you and made a list of top 10 most popular galleries in The Big Apple

Gagosian

Gagosian is an art gallery that specializes in contemporary art. It is owned by Larry Gagosian. The gallery displays some of the most prominent artists of the 20th and 21st centuries. With multiple locations around the world Larry Gagosian is an acknowledged leader of the gallery world. Gagosian’s exhibitions have displayed works by Ellen Gallagher, Damien Hirst, Anselm Kiefer, Ed Ruscha, Julian Schnabel, Andy Warhol and many other top-shelf names.

Address: 980 Madison Ave

New York, NY 10075

United States

Website: gagosian.com

Pace

Pace is a prominent global art gallery representing leading contemporary artists and estates of the past century, maintaining associations with Alexander Calder, Jean Dubuffet, Barbara Hepworth, Agnes Martin, Louise Nevelson, and Mark Rothko.

Since it was founded by Arne Glimcher in 1960, Pace Gallery has developed a notable heritage as a gallery with truly individual approach to their artists. Pace continues to support its talent and share their visionary work with spectators worldwide by remaining at the forefront of innovation. For seven decades the gallery expands its mission through a strong global program – artist projects, public installations, institutional partnerships, performances, and interdisciplinary projects.

Address:

510 W 25th St

New York, NY 10001

United States

Website: pacegallery.com

Chase Contemporary

Founded by Bernie Chase in 2017, Chase Contemporary is an art gallery specializing in contemporary art that represents a wide array of masters genres and styles. The gallery features work across a variety of media including painting, photography, sculpture, and art on paper. Chase Contemporary was founded with a commitment to exhibiting work by post-war and contemporary artists including Peter Beard, Yayoi Kusama, Robert Indiana, and Andy Warhol, as well as emerging artists, with emphasis on street art by innovators such as Richard Hambleton, Kenny Scharf, and RETNA. The gallery has fostered a focus on rising women artists from across the globe, including Imani Bilal and Taly Cohen.

231 Tenth Ave

New York, NY 10011

United States

Website: chasecontemporary.com

Hauser & Wirth

The New York branch of the global gallery Hauser & Wirth has two locations: One on W 22nd Street in Chelsea, the other on the Upper East Side at 32 E 69th Street. Both venues provide showcases for Hauser & Wirth’s roster of globally acclaimed artists such as Louise Bourgeois, Martin Creed and Roni Horn as well as for the numerous estates of important historical figures such as Philip Guston that the gallery represents.

Address:

548 W 22nd St

New York, NY 10011

United States

Website: hauserwirth.com

David Zwirner Gallery

David Zwirner Gallery is an American contemporary art gallery owned by David Zwirner, a German art dealer and owner of the David Zwirner Gallery in New York City, London, and Hong Kong, and Paris. Zwirner has regularly ranked in the top 5 of the ArtReview yearly “Power 100” list review of most significant figures in contemporary art. According to The New York Times in 2018, David Zwirner Gallery is one of the most profitable galleries in the industry. The gallery has displayed works by Larry Bell, Jeff Koons and James Turrell.

Website: davidzwirner.com

Michael Werner Gallery

The Galerie Michael Werner is a German art gallery founded by Michael Werner. Since then, Galerie Michael Werner has represented the most famous artists of the twentieth century such as Marcel Broodthaers, James Lee Byars, Peter Doig, Jörg Immendorff, Per Kirkeby, Eugène Leroy, Markus Lüpertz, A.R. Penck, Sigmar Polke and Don Van Vliet.

Besides modern American and European painting, sculpture and drawing, the gallery displays works by masters such as Hans Arp, Piero Manzoni, Francis Picabia and Kurt Schwitters.

Werner showed work by post-War German artists, including, Jörg Immendorff, A.R. Penck and Sigmar Polke, Georg Baselitz. A New York City branch opened in 1990.

Address:

4 E 77th St

FL 2

New York, NY 10075

United States

Website: michaelwerner.com

Waterfall Mansion and Gallery

Note: you might need to make an appointment to visit***

Waterfall Mansion & Gallery is a cultural and educational center that comprises the Waterfall Arts Foundation, the Waterfall Gallery, and the Waterfall Artist Ministry. As a network that interconnects profitable as well as non-profit community interests, Waterfall Mansion & Gallery has been progressively connecting artists, leaders of the art industry, influencers and benefactors since its opening in 2014. With a international network of over 300 artists, gallery’s vision is to promote a philosophy of love and car through art, enable artists with material means that support their careers.

All visits must be reserved for guided tours through Waterfall Gallery’s website.

Address:

170 E 80th St

New York, NY 10075

United States

Website: waterfall-gallery.com

Frick Collection

Globally known as a leading museum and research instituation, the Frick is recognized for its notable Old Master paintings and exceptional examples of European sculpture, decorative and ornamental arts. The collection emerged by Henry Clay Frick (1849–1919), who donated his paintings, sculptures, and decorative art pieces to the public for their amusement. The establishment’s assets, which incorporate masterpieces from the Renaissance through the nineteenth century have developed over time, more than doubling in volume since the museum opened in 1935. A significant element of the institution is the Frick Art Reference Library that was established in 1920 by Helen Clay Frick, daughter of the museum’s founder. Acknowledged as one of the world’s leading art history research centers, it functions as a source of knowledge for students, scholars, and members of the public free at no cost.

Address:

945 Madison Ave

New York, NY 10021

United States

Website: frick.org

Paula Cooper Gallery

Paula Cooper Gallery, the first art gallery in SoHo, opened its doors in 1968 with an show to benefit the Student Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam. In 1996, the gallery relocated to Chelsea to occupy an award-winning redesigned 19th century building.

Outside its artistic agenda, the gallery has regularly hosts music symposia, dance performances, book signing receptions, poetry readings, as well as art shows and special events to benefit various nationwide organizations.

Address: 524 W 26th St

New York, NY 10001

United States

Website: paulacoopergallery.com

Jack Shainman Gallery

The gallery was started by Jack Shainman and Claude Simard in 1984 in Washington, D.C. The gallery has a focus on artists from Africa, East Asia, and North America.

The first New York exhibitions showcased works of artists such as Nick Cave, Hayv Kahraman, Meleko Mokgosi, Richard Mosse, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Hank Willis Thomas, and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, among many others. Today, Jack Shainman Gallery is famous for its multinational roster of emerging and well-known artists who engage in the social and cultural subjects.

Address:

513 W 20th St

New York, NY 10011

United States

Website: jackshainman.com

