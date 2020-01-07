Home>Home Decor/DIY>Top Tips for Redecorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating Your Bedroom
Top Tips for Redecorating Your Bedroom

07 Jan 2020
100
Do you feel that your bedroom is outdated and needs a quick update? Doing changes from time to time is a good choice. And you don’t have to renovate the whole room and spend lots of money. There are a few redecorating ideas that won’t take much of your budget. Make sure that you don’t miss them!

Hanging bedroom wallpaper

If the walls appear dull to you, it is time to create an accent wall. If you don’t like painting, you can try with wallpaper. It is easy to use, and you won’t have to spend much time. Keep the other walls neutral, while one should be put in the spotlight. Choose a fun pattern that will add color to the bedroom.

The bedroom wallpaper hanging costs are reasonable for a budget-friendly update. If you plan to cover all the walls with wallpaper, the cost would be around £300. However, keep in mind that it depends on the room size and type of wallpaper that you plan to use.


Get a beautiful area rug

The purpose of an area rug is to anchor the space. On the other hand, it will add a bit of texture and lift up the whole decor game. It will introduce a dose of texture and add depth. But it is very important that you choose the right size. A small rug will look funny, and a large one will look more like a carpet.  If you have a Queen bed, go for an 8′ x 10′ rug. For King-sized beds pick 9′ x 12′ rug. If your room is neutral, choose a patterned rug that contains the colors present in the room. If you already have an accent in the room, it is better to go with a neutral rug only to add a dose of warmth.

Add throw pillows

Throw pillows add the home feeling to any space. Decorating with throws is the simplest and cheapest way to decorate your bedroom. Pick a set of pillows with colors, patterns, and textures. If you already have the pillows, all you need to do is get new cheap pillow covers.

Nightstand styling

The nightstand is probably the most underestimated item in the bedroom. If you think of it as a place for random clutter, it is time to change it. All those dreamy bedrooms that you see on the internet have one thing in common: a well-styled nightstand. Stow all the clutter away and decorate it with style.

The following tips will help you decorate your nightstand in the proper way:

  • Avoid placing too many small objects. This will create a cluttered look. Instead, create a group of odd-numbered large objects. Three or five works the best.
  • Don’t forget to anchor the decor. You can do this by leaning some fancy prints on the wall.
  • Continue to build up around. Add a tall item for height. The best choice is a stylish lamp that will allow you to read your favorite book at night.
  • Add one shorter object to balance things out. A nice aromatic candle will work perfectly. It will add a dose of serenity and calmness.

Aasit

