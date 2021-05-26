Sometimes, it can be easy to fall into the trap of simply ‘existing’ rather than ‘living’, especially if you are battling against health issues or the impact of aging. However, there are many simple steps that you can take towards achieving an improved quality of life, and here are some of the basics.

1. Defeat Allergies

Mild-to-moderate allergies are often disregarded as issues that could impact on your quality of life, especially if they are seasonal or easy to avoid triggering. However, even if your allergy only gives you minor symptoms, such as itchy eyes, allergies can be incredibly uncomfortable and can prevent you from enjoying your life when they are in action. Therefore, you should consider using preventative treatments such as soothing eye drops for allergies, which can minimize the symptoms of your allergies and allow you to live a full life even when you are in constant interaction with your allergy’s triggers.

2. Improve Your Diet

Although you might think that indulgence is the best way to increase your quality of life, eating a large amount of sugary or fatty foods can lead to low energy and even sugar addiction, which can give you headaches. Therefore, to feel your best every second of the day, you should improve your diet by consuming a variety of different food groups, ensuring that you add greens or fruit to every meal, and making sure that you cut down on artificial foods and additives. This will allow your body to stay constantly fresh and raring to go.

3. Get Active

Exercise is the bane of many people’s lives, and less than 5% of adults get the 30 minutes of exercise that they need a day. However, exercise is not only great for your physical health, including your heart and lungs, but can also give you increased concentration levels, and a greater enthusiasm for life. You should build exercise into your routine by walking instead of driving, playing games with your family or going for a long walk with a pet.

4. Stay Mindful

Mindfulness is all the rage in 2020, and for good reason. Meditating, journalling and reflection can help you to ground yourself, problem-solve and put your issues into perspective, and deal with the negative emotions that you experience.

5. Conduct Personal Hygiene

A lack of personal hygiene can impact your mental health and make you feel self-conscious about your appearance and your body. You should always try to keep up a certain level of personal hygiene, even if this is as simple as showering every day, brushing your teeth and washing your hands every couple of hours.

6. Increase Your Sleep Time

Getting enough sleep is important if you are going to fully focus and enjoy what life throws at you. To help you to do this, you should consider downloading or wearing a sleep tracker, stick to a bedtime schedule and routine, and make your bedroom a welcoming and relaxing location to sleep within.

7. Build Healthy Relationships

Loneliness is a huge issue for both young and old people, and can lead to an increased risk of developing mental health issues. Therefore, it is important to develop healthy relationships that you can rely upon, and which can make you feel loved and fulfilled. If you are struggling to do this, you should consider joining a local club or group where you can meet new people.

