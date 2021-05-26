Regular exercise is good for the mind and body, but it can quickly get frustrating if you aren’t seeing the results you want. If you’re new to the gym, or your current regime is no longer delivering, it might be time to re-think your strategy. With these five ways to up your workout game, you can maximize the impact of each session and hit your targets in record time:

1. Lift Weights Before Cardio

There’s no doubt that cardio exercise offers a slew of benefits, but it shouldn’t be the only thing you focus on. Lifting weights can be a highly effective way to build muscle mass but it’s also a savvy way to lose weight. Strength training can boost your metabolism, which means your body will burn more calories. If you want to drop a few pounds, try lifting weights before hitting the cardio machines and you’ll lose weight faster.

2. Work with a Trainer

A personal trainer can keep you motivated but they will also create a bespoke fitness plan that’s designed to help you achieve your goals. In addition to this, a trainer can teach you how to work out safely, which is always essential. If you’re starting a new exercise regime or you want to recalibrate your existing plan, a few personal training sessions can be a worthwhile investment.

3. Focus on Nutrition

It doesn’t matter how hard you work in the gym; you won’t achieve your potential if your body isn’t getting the essential nutrients and vitamins it needs. While it can be hard to eat right all of the time, LUN Level Up Nutrition supplements make it easy to get your recommended daily allowance of nutrients. By enhancing your diet and giving your body the fuel it needs to thrive, you can increase your energy levels and get the most out of every training session.

4. Join a Class

If you’re used to working out alone, taking part in a group class can be a welcome change. As well as adding a social element to your routine, it can also inject a little competitiveness into your workouts, which will encourage you to work harder. Signing up for a class will also increase your accountability and make it harder to skip a gym session, so it’s a great idea for anyone who struggles with motivation.

5. Train Unilaterally

Many exercises focus on working the body as a whole or on working the upper or lower half of the body. If you train unilaterally, however, you’re using one side of your body at a time. This increases how hard your muscles have to work and means you’ll achieve better results more quickly.

Starting a New Fitness Regime

Embracing a new exercise routine can feel daunting, but learning how to work out and priming yourself for success will quickly rid you of any nervousness. What’s more – as soon as you start feeling the benefit of your new regime, you’ll be eager to incorporate more workouts into your schedule.

