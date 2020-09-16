Top3 Health Benefits of Vitamin E

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Vitamin is well known for strong immunity and for maintaining healthy eyes and skin. Vitamin E supplementation has gained a lot of popularity for performing as antioxidants. Anti-oxidants are the substances used for the protection of cells against the damages. There are not many risks associated with vitamin E or at-least there is a certain unclarity about them.

The term Vitamin E means that it has eight multiple compounds. Vitamin E supplementation is taken by a lot of people because of its ability to act as an antioxidant and prevent cell damage or even treating disease. The studies relating to vitamin E preventing cancer, cataracts, diabetes, heart disease etc have not had really great results. The established benefits of vitamin till date are for people who have actual vitamin E deficiencies but those who eat it in large amounts just to prevent oxidation of cells, it may not be very helpful to them. Vitamin E deficiency is common in people who have cystic fibrosis or digestive problems. People who take a very low-fat diet can also have low vitamin E levels.

Let’s have a look at the top health benefits of Vitamin E.

Antioxidant

Basically, Vitamin E is known for its antioxidant qualities, meaning it may be helpful in protection against cell damage. It is found naturally in many food sources. There is also the availability of Vitamin E in supplementation. You may find it in processed food sometimes. Vitamin E is absolutely fat-soluble. Your body can store vitamin E in fat and use it whenever required.

Longer cell life

Oxidation is a process of the human body just like your bike or car can get rusty, so can the human body. Oxidation in the human body happens along with the process of ageing and cells get exposed to the free radicals in the form of the molecules. These free radicals can break down and weaken the healthy cells in the body. There can be risks of cancer and heart disease due to the free radicals molecules. The free radicals can be formulated as a result of normal body processes. There is damage to your cells because of free radicals and it shortens the lifespan of cells. Therefore, Vitamin E is useful to help with the damage caused by free radical damage and slows down the process of ageing.

Further researches have also found other uses of Vitamin E as treatment numerous diseases including:

Hardening of arteries

High blood pressure

Cancer

Heart disease

Many studies conducted so far have not been able to prove any miraculous work of vitamin E in the reduction of these diseases. But Vitamin E has proven benefits for people who have vitamin E deficiency.

Extra protection

There are other benefits of vitamin E including for people who have a higher lifestyle or environmental risk factors. The free radicals can be increased by:

Air pollution level

Cigarettes smoking

Exposure to ultraviolet rays directly from sunlight

Vitamin E will help you to repair damaged cells. There may be less vitamin E available in your diet. So, maybe try to get more vitamin E from food sources.

Final Words

You should try to get your Vitamin E from food sources and there are plenty of food sources of vitamin E. if there is a need to obtain more vitamin E from supplements, make sure you don’t go overboard and take excessive amounts of vitamin E because the higher doses have a risk of causing a hemorrhage. The normal dosage should be 1000 IU/per day and for ages 14 and above the requirement is 15 (mg).

