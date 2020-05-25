Travel: Top Egypt Luxury Holiday Locations

Are you the kind of person who wants to enjoy Egypt luxury holidays? Egypt is the resort place you are looking for a trip. Because of its ancient history and the after effect left by the civilization that once used to live there. Egypt has undoubtedly gained its fame as the best available VIP spots in the world.

The land once ruled by Pharaohs and the famous Nile delta leaves a kingly feeling in the minds of every visitor. It has everything to offer from sea diving opportunities to have a closer look at the vast water species found in the Red Sea.

If someone is looking for a more engaging and rich experience, then having a camel take them through the unvisited places and experience a sense of adventure can be the most memorable of visiting Egypt.

Having selected a suitable package for your tour to Egypt can the most tiresome thing to do. And if the service providers don’t have the package you desire, that may ruin your tour upfront. We at travel2egypt.org has a large variety of luxury tour packages to choose from, considering every single need and a rich VIP experience. The packages we offer has everything covered and take care of whether you need a personal guide to the pyramids of Giza or a private plane. A cruise to Nile and resort place at the red sea. As for the luxury locations in Egypt! Let’s have a brief introduction of a few.

1. Cairo City Break

It is one of the most dynamic cities of Egypt along the River Nile that enjoys the finest of the facilities and luxuries while exploring the pyramids or the museums.

2. Marriott Mena House

It is a vast and ancient property that covers over 40 acres of luxurious gardens and a beautiful view of Giza’s pyramid from your private balcony. Luxurious accommodation with every 5-star service you need. Visit the Egyptian museums showcasing the rich Egyptian history and the treasures left by the ancient civilization.

3. Oberoi Sahl Hasheeh

This is the most celebrated sea hotel in Egypt. It was the first one to open an all-suite luxury resort at the red sea. Oberoi Sahl Hasheeh, packed with sophistication and luxury, this location has everything to offer. Form the recreational activities to a fully walled courtyard that ensures privacy.

4. Four Seasons, Alexandria, Egypt

These hotel-like other counterparts have nothing to compromise on its luxury and facilities: excellent spas and a wide range of treatments that are unparalleled throughout the city.

5. Steam Ship Sudan

Want a better view of Nile? Getting a cruise to the Nile can be the most popular and the best option available. It is the most luxurious way t visit the magnificent architects around Luxor and Aswan.

6. M/S Oberoi Zahra

The M/S Oberoi Zahra surpasses its competitors when it comes to luxury and comfort. Facilities that range from a swimming pool, a gym, a spa, and magical views the Nile. A king-like expense that may leave you enchanted for the rest of your life.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

