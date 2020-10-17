Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>Troy vs Eastern Kentucky Live Streams 2020 NCAA Football Week 7 Online game Reddit Free
Troy vs Eastern Kentucky Live Streams 2020 NCAA Football Week 7 Online game Reddit Free

17 Oct 2020
270
Watch Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on the Troy Trojans on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans should still be riding high after a victory, while Eastern Kentucky will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for the Colonels as they fell 33-30 to the Houston Baptist Huskies two weeks ago. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Eastern Kentucky had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Troy ran circles around the Texas State Bobcats last week, and the extra yardage (488 yards vs. 254 yards) paid off. Troy took down Texas State 37-17. Troy QB Gunnar Watson was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 338 yards on 46 attempts.

The Colonels are now 1-3 while the Trojans sit at 2-1. Troy is 0-1 after wins this year, and Eastern Kentucky is 1-1 after losses.

Who’s Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Troy

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 1-3; Troy 2-1
What to Know

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium — Troy,, Alabama
TV: ESPN3.com
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.

