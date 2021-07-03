Photo: Valerio Pennicino/UEFA/Getty Images

ROME, ITALY – One day after half of the EURO semifinals were decided, the remaining two slots were determined thanks to a four-goal outburst by England, highlighted by a brace from Harry Kane in a 4-0 win over Ukraine.

England 4 Ukraine 0: Thanks to a brace from Harry Kane (4’ and 50’) and additional goals from Harry Maguire (46’) and Jordan Henderson (63’), the Three Lions became the first country to start the European championship with five consecutive clean sheets.





With the romp, England has now reached successive tournament semifinals for the first time since reaching the World Cup in 1966 and the 1968 European championship, and a return trip home to Wembley to face an inspired Danish side.

Denmark 2 Czech Republic 1: Thanks to goals by Thomas Delaney (5’) and Kasper Dolberg (42’), Denmark continued their improbable run at EURO 2020 with a 2-1 win, to reach the semifinals for the first time since they last won in back in 1992.

In reaching the EURO semifinals for the fourth time in their history, they will face a inspired English side, fresh off of a 4-0 win over Ukraine, in what will be a defacto home game for the Three Lions at Wembley.

Based on their current form, the Danes look the part of both a bold and fearless side since rallying behind their fallen comrade, Christian Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest during the group stage. Since recovering from near death, demark has looked and played with a notable sense of confidence and motivation.

