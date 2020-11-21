UFC 255 live stream: How to watch Figueiredo vs Perez, Fight card, TV Channel and start time

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















When is UFC 255?

Early Prelims: 6 pm on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+

Mid-Level Prelims: 8 pm on ESPN and ESPN+

PPV Main Card: 10 pm on ESPN+ PPV

How can I watch UFC 255 live stream for free?

You can watch the main card and the prelims live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ .

UFC 255 can be live stream link on ESPN +, which is available as an integrated part of the ESPN app on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One, and more.

Full card

UFC 255 live stream FREE Reddit: Where to watch Figueiredo vs Perez fight main card and the prelims. UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez takes place on Saturday, November 21 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.You can watch UFC 255 online free main card and the prelims live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+UFC 255 features two flyweight championship . Defending champion Deiveson Figueiredo makes his first title defense against Alex Perez. Figueiredo won the belt in a rematch with Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 in July. Women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight belt on the line for the fourth time at UFC 255 against Jennifer Maia.get started with the preliminary card at 7 p.m. (8 p.m ET) with the main card expected to begin at 9 p.m. (10 p.m. ET) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.UFC 255SaturdayUFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, NevadaUFC 255 takes place on Saturday night, August 15 at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia Mike Perry vs. Tim Means Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

