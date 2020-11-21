UFC 255 live stream: How to watch Figueiredo vs Perez, Fight card, TV Channel and start time

UFC 255 live stream FREE Reddit: Where to watch Figueiredo vs Perez fight main card and the prelims. UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez takes place on Saturday, November 21 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.You can watch UFC 255 online free main card and the prelims live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+live stream free click here
UFC 255 features two flyweight championship . Defending champion Deiveson Figueiredo makes his first title defense against Alex Perez. Figueiredo won the belt in a rematch with Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 in July. Women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight belt on the line for the fourth time at UFC 255 against Jennifer Maia.
UFC 255 get started with the preliminary card at 7 p.m. (8 p.m ET) with the main card expected to begin at 9 p.m. (10 p.m. ET) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
Here’s what you need to know: UFC 255 Live Stream online Figueiredo vs PerezWhat: UFC 255
When: Saturday
Live stream: live stream free click hereWhere: UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada
When is UFC 255?
UFC 255 takes place on Saturday night, August 15 at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
You can watch the main card and the prelims live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.
UFC 255 can be live stream link on ESPN +, which is available as an integrated part of the ESPN app on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One, and more.
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia
Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby
Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden
Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov
Facebook Comments