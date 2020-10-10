UL Monroe vs Liberty Live Streaming Reddit FREE NCAA Football Week 6 Game

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Current Records: Texas 2-1; Oklahoma 1-2

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at noon ET Saturday at Cotton Bowl. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Texas now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Longhorns were close but no cigar last week as they fell 33-31 to the TCU Horned Frogs. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Texas to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the matchup. Texas’ defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Sam Ehlinger, who passed for four TDs and 236 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 49 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones last week, falling 37-30. QB Spencer Rattler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 300 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 12 points for Oklahoma. K Gabe Brkic delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas comes into the game boasting the most passing touchdowns in the nation at 16. The Sooners have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 390.3 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Cotton Bowl — Dallas, Texas

TV: FOX

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a 3-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma have won four out of their last six games against Texas.

Oct 12, 2019 – Oklahoma 34 vs. Texas 27

Dec 01, 2018 – Oklahoma 39 vs. Texas 27

Oct 06, 2018 – Texas 48 vs. Oklahoma 45

Oct 14, 2017 – Oklahoma 29 vs. Texas 24

Oct 08, 2016 – Oklahoma 45 vs. Texas 40

Oct 10, 2015 – Texas 24 vs. Oklahoma 17

