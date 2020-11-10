Understanding Governance Automation Engine in Cloud Security Platform

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Enterprises today have started to pay more attention to the explosive growth and adoption of cloud computing services. This new paradigm offers great advantages and access to a shared pool of computing resources that can be quickly deployed and released with minimal efforts.

Many users benefit from the flexibility and elasticity of on-demand cloud products and services, especially when the norm has become to do more with less.

However, cloud computing’s many benefits bring new avenues of risk and vulnerability that include data breaches, system vulnerabilities, insufficient identity, and credential and access management. In most cases, enterprises lack adequate operationalization and enforcement of security policies that govern the Cloud infrastructure.

A cloud security platform aims to provide organizations with an effective governance framework to manage their cloud environment without being exposed to vulnerabilities and security threats. You can accelerate your move to cloud services without the fear of being exposed to security concerns and make your cloud success.

This is where a governance automation engine can help you manage your cloud security with a central repository of best practices that provide stability and safety in your cloud environment. Here are the vital elements of a governance automation engine in cloud security that will help to steer your cloud services in the right direction:

New Automation Capabilities

Gone are those days where disparate teams are used to manage and oversee activities specific to their domain and pass it on to the next team in line. With the novel growth of DevOps teams, everything from the infrastructure to the application is handled by a singular team.

To support this paradigm, there is a need for a shift to effective security management so that it can be adjusted to match the speed and agility of your DevOps teams. Automated cloud security platforms can help you align your governance framework in tandem with your business operations so that security governance practices can dictate your processes and not end by being mutually exclusive.

Extensive Integration Ecosystem

The cloud environment brings with it a great benefit of quick implementation. It means that your security tools should also be up to speed to match the pace of your cloud. This calls for a quick way of integrating a security governance framework into your cloud using APIs instead of relying on working through multiple interfaces to fix issues across numerous accounts, identities, and resources.

Automatically Identify and Thwart Security Alerts

Security alerts are a great way to stay on top of your system and can aptly raise alarms. But you’re responsible for taking action to mediate the security issue and resolve it. In some cases, one might miss seeing the alerts and hence miss taking action.

No need to fret, a fully automated governance engine of cloud security platform tools will help you identify the risk and possibly remediate the issue. It can automate the possible actions triggered to thwart the security risks should an anomalous action occur. Appropriate actions can be taken without any manual intervention through the use of remediation bots to address the security issue and eliminate the risk.

Blocking Code Promotion

Security governance should travel throughout the entire production and deployment process and be seamlessly integrated with the entire lifecycle. It should not cause a hindrance or slowdown in your time to market and lead to disruptions or re-work.

It is vital to look for an advanced governance engine that can integrate security into all pipelines, including Continuous Development, Continuous Testing, Continuous Integration, and Continuous Deployment. This way, you can ensure that the code is not moved to the next stage or deployed until it meets the requisite security guidelines.

Visual Mapping of Identities and Permissions

A novel governance automation engine can provide a graphical representation to detail and highlight every relationship between identities, data, and permissions. This will help achieve and maintain the least privileges, enforce separation of duties, eliminate complex identity risks, and lock down critical data. It can essentially provide a framework and structure to all your processes in the cloud and address critical security pain points.

Enterprises today have to deal with numerous cloud accounts that include multitudes of data stores and codes. With an improper governance framework, organizations are likely to struggle with major security concerns exposing them to many vulnerabilities that can pose huge risks.

An advanced and effective cloud security platform, with an automated governance engine at its core, is the need of the hour so that organizations can leverage the benefits of the cloud without compromising security.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

