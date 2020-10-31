UTSA vs Florida Atlantic Live Streaming Reddit FREE watch NCAA Football Game Week 9 Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















UTSA vs Florida Atlantic: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA football game. Saturday’s game is about as unbalanced as it gets with Florida Atlantic heading into its third game, while UTSA will play game No. 8. The Florida Atlantic Owls will finally play their third game of the season, while the UTSA Roadrunners head into their eighth contest when the two teams matchup on Saturday.

FAU has had issues with postponed games this season, and has only played in two games in 2020, new head coach Willie Taggart’s first in Boca Raton. The Owls started their season at the beginning of the month in a 21-17 home win over Charlotte, but they suffered their first loss last week 20-9 against a ranked Marshall team. Junior Nick Tronti completed 18 of 30 passes for 148 yards and an interception against the Thundering Herd, while junior running back Malcolm Davidson scored the lone touchdown and finished with 62 yards on eight carries.

UTSA snapped a three-game losing streak when it came back from down two touchdowns against Louisiana Tech on Saturday. The Roadrunners trailed 26-13 midway through the third quarter and scored twice in the fourth quarter, both by running back Sincere McCormick. He finished with three touchdowns and carried the ball 37 times for 165 yards. Frank Harris threw two interceptions and finished with 189 yards passing.

Florida Atlantic has won the only two games in this series, including a 40-26 road win in 2019.

Game Time/TV Channel/Streaming

You can watch UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic on Saturday, October 31st at 12:00 p.m. ET on Stadium, or you can stream it via the Watch Stadium website.

Point Spread, Totals, Odds, Trends

Point spread: UTSA (+4) vs. Florida Atlantic

Point Total: O/U 48

Money line: UTSA (+145), Florida Atlantic (-186)

UTSA is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games.

The point total went under in five of UTSA’s last six games.

Florida Atlantic is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games.

Florida Atlantic is 6-1 straight up in its last seven games.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: FAU Stadium — Boca Raton, Florida

TV: STADIUM

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $11.11

Who’s Playing

UTSA @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: UTSA 4-3; Florida Atlantic 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UTSA Roadrunners will be on the road. UTSA and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at noon ET Saturday at FAU Stadium. The Roadrunners should still be feeling good after a win, while Florida Atlantic will be looking to right the ship.

UTSA can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last week. The final score was a hard-fought 27-26. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 19-6 deficit. UTSA’s RB Sincere McCormick was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 165 yards on 37 carries.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic was hampered by 85 penalty yards against the Marshall Thundering Herd last week. The Owls took a 20-9 hit to the loss column. The losing side was boosted by RB Malcolm Davidson, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Roadrunners are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

UTSA is now 4-3 while Florida Atlantic sits at 1-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UTSA enters the matchup having picked the ball off eight times, good for seventh in the nation. But Florida Atlantic comes into the game boasting the 14th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. We’ll see which of these strengths — offense or defense — will win out.

Odds

The Owls are a 4-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Owls slightly, as the game opened with the Owls as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida Atlantic won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Nov 23, 2019 – Florida Atlantic 40 vs. UTSA 26

