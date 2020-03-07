Vacation Spots in the US for Newly Weds

If you want to maintain the romance between you and your partner, then travel often. It keeps the spark alive. Apart from that, if you have just started dating, then also it is a good idea to travel. It is a great opportunity to spend some quality time with your partner. Vacation spots in the US are numerous and here we pick the one’s best suited for love birds. However, if you have just got married, then it will be even more fun to travel with your partner.

There are a lot of vacation spots in the US where you can plan to go with your partner

Black Hills, South Dakota

You can escape to Black Hills by taking a romantic road trip. The roads are majestic as you will be able to witness some wide open spaces. You can do a lot of things with your better half here. Do not forget to indulge yourself in Jefferson’s original ice cream. Apart from that, you can attend concerts, parades, rodeos and more.

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

It is America’s first national park which is situated on a 2.2 million acres of land and one of the beautiful vacation spots in the US. The place is covered with vegetation and wildlife. You can witness the Old Faithful and Steamboat geysers including the Grand Canyon waterfall. You can spend a few romantic nights at the cabin in Yellowstone.

Rendezvous, St. Lucia

It is a beautiful resort. The best part about this resort is that it is a couples only resort. It is just a 3 hour flight ride from Florida. The staff will arrange romantic dinners for you in secluded areas of the property. If you want to get lost in a fairy tale, then this is the place for you. The resort is near a white sand beach and thus, you can watch sunrises and sunsets with your partner.

Sea Island, Georgia

It is one of the honeymoon destinations in the USA. You can drive easily from Atlanta to this place. Sea Island is a five star resort which combines five miles of private beaches with Southern hospitality. If you want a carefree and secluded getaway with your better half, then this is the right place for you. You can get experiences like horseback riding on beach, boating, sailing and even kayaking.

Newport, Rhode Island

It is one of the best beaches in the US. It is a historic city which is situated by the sea. You can actually fall in love all over again with your partner here. It has some amazing accommodations with breath-taking sunsets. The place offers some great culinary options as well. You can also just take a stroll with your partner around the island as it has some stunning views.

Big Sur, California

Big Sur is a stunning place. It offers endless ocean views with state parks and beaches. If you are looking for a secluded romantic getaway, then Big Sur is the answer. Make sure to visit the iconic Bixby creek bridge. Apart from that, you can hike to see the McWay falls which is an eighty foot waterfall.

Burlington, Vermont

It is situated near New York only and among the famous vacation spots in the US. The place is a short drive away from Boston as well. The place has a cosy vibe and it is the perfect weekend getaway for newlyweds. You can rent bikes and explore the town. Apart from that, you can also choose to stroll around Lake Champlain. You can also visit one of the local breweries and get drunk.

Napa, California

It is one of the most romantic spots in the US. If wine is your thing, then you must be in Napa. You can choose from 400 different wineries. It is possible to enjoy a romantic hot air balloon ride while overlooking the vineyards. The place has a lot of couple spas as well.

