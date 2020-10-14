Watch Albania vs Lithuania Live Stream UEFA Nations League Game From Anywhere

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Albania vs Lithuania live streaming free UEFA Nations League Game Online From Anywhere. Our forecast for a pair of Lithuania – Albania, which will have a face-to-face match on October 14. Sensationally, in the first meeting, the Lithuanians drove more eminent counterparts, who will surprise this time?

Click Here to Watch Lithuania vs Albania Live Stream Free

Lithuania

The Lithuanian national team , if not taking into account seven defeats in eight qualifying matches for the Euro, has been showing a very good game lately. Yes, the Lithuanians lost the opening game of the League of Nations against Kazakhstan (0: 2) at home, but then they steadily gained points. First, they defeated today’s opponent, and then brought troubles to Belarus (2: 2).

In a friendly match, the Balts were stronger than Estonia with a score of 3: 1. The team has no experienced midfielder Zhulpa.

Albania

Albania’s national team has only a victory over Belarus (2: 0) in this League of Nations draw. Then they lost to the Lithuanians with a minimum score, and also failed to hit the gates of Kazakhstan (0: 0), although they created enough chances to score.

To be fair, the main players of the national team were practically not called up for this training camp – there are no Strakosha, Agoli, Roshi, Mavray, Balay, Sadiku, Chikaleshi and Dzhaki.

Statistics

The Lithuanian national team won the last face-to-face match.

The Lithuanian national team lost only one match out of five previous ones.

The national team of Albania scored only one meeting of the last four.

Personal meetings

09/07/20 Albania Lithuania 0: 1

Forecast

We think it’s time for the Lithuanians to loudly declare themselves in the international arena, even if there are no big names in the composition. They show very vigorous football this fall and play from a position of strength in any meeting, so today they are definitely not among the outsiders, especially on a familiar pitch. The guests, however, brought a composition that was far from optimal, wishing to test the young footballers. We do not believe in the Albanians, they looked too bad against the Kazakhs.

Our forecast is a double chance of Lithuania for 1.89 in BC Leon.

THE FACTS

When does Lithuania vs Albania kick off? Wednesday 14th October, 2020 – 17:00 (UK)

Where is Lithuania vs Albania being played? Vilniaus LFF stadionas, Vilnius

Where can I get tickets for Lithuania vs Albania? No tickets are available as this match will be played without spectators

What TV channel is Lithuania vs Albania on in the UK? Sky Sports

Where can I stream Lithuania vs Albania in the UK? Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live via Sky Go

THE PREDICTION

After some incredibly lean times, Lithuania are showing some of their best form for some time now as they have won two and drawn one in their last three games. One of those victories came against Albania in Tirana last month and that will give them confidence coming into to this game in home soil. Albania may be the fresher of the two sides having had their friendly with Armenia cancelled last week but they come off a goalless draw with Kazakhstan on Sunday. They will aim to keep the clean sheet here once again so expect another drab low-scoring affair with both teams unlikely to score in this one.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

