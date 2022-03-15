You spend a lot of time on your computer. Sometimes you’re on the web, and sometimes you’re not. Your goal should always be to streamline your tasks and maximize your productivity. OneLaunch is a desktop integration that creates a customizable dock for you to harness the best in convenience and productivity. This Microsoft tool is completely free, and it is powered by Chromium. You can look forward to lighting fast browser results as well as a significant amount of customization.

Everyone’s workload and browser history are different, which is why it’s important to know how to enhance your OneLaunch experience.





Download the App

While you may be able to get OneLaunch as part of a program bundle, the easiest thing for you to do is download it directly off of the Microsoft website. Once downloaded, you can unpack it and have it installed on your desktop in a matter of minutes. The slim dock sits on the top of your desktop so that you can have everything available at your fingertips.

With the click of a button, you can close the dock. Then, it will simply reappear the next time you restart your computer – or when you open it again from the start menu.

Connect to the Internet

You’ll want to make sure that you are connected to the internet. This will immediately allow some personalized information to generate. This includes such things as location, weather, and time.

By connecting to the internet, it will also provide you with the bookmarks that you already have present inside of your default browser.

Customize Your Dashboard

Once you have the dock at the top, you can access the full dashboard by clicking a little square to the left of the search bar. This will open everything up larger so that you can have more information available to you. Popular sites will generate, offering you quick links to websites such as Amazon, YouTube, Wikipedia, and Facebook.

Bookmarks can be viewed – and you can choose to add even more bookmarks for your convenience. If you conduct business and pleasure on your computer, you can create folders to keep everything organized.

News is also available – and a pulldown menu will allow you to sort the kind of news that you want to read about. Some of the news categories include general, entertainment, sports, lifestyle, and travel.

Settings will also help you to make a few added adjustments. This includes deciding what your default search engine is going to be, what tools you want on your dock, and even when the extension will launch.

Head to the Windows Store for Add-Ons

The Windows Store will allow you to access even more add-ons for your convenience. This will ensure that you can have more at your fingertips than just basic shopping, social media, and search information.

Think about what will make your life easier – Sports scores? Translation tools? Dictionaries and thesauruses? All of these can be added so that they are readily available. The plus sign on the right side of the search bar allows you to add in whatever you want with ease. Apps, streaming sites, games, and more are available. Customizing OneLaunch ensures that everything is easier for you.

You spend so much time on your computer that it’s important that you take the time to organize everything. Especially when you find yourself multitasking, there’s no need to have countless browser tabs open. You can have everything right on your desktop in an easy-to-access dashboard.

By taking a few minutes to get everything customized to your needs, it becomes the only desktop tool that you need.