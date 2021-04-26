Mental health is crucial for the overall functioning of the body. It determines your productivity levels and strengthens physical activity. In case you’re prone to specific mental health issues, you might want to make some dietary modifications. One of the best ways to recharge and rejuvenate is through nutritional yet savory drinks. Also, you need to include nutrient-packed herbal tonics that improve your mental stability.

Some options to try are Chamomile tea, Maca-infused drinks, and Ginger tonics. Other than this, you may include herbal tinctures in your daily beverages to enhance the psychological pathways.

Here are the top drinks that strengthen your mind and boost the mood.

1. Ginger Root Tea

One best way to nourish your mind and stimulate metabolism is through a cup of ginger root tea. You can boost your mood and curb the signs of inflammation using the active constituents in the herb. Also, it possesses many bioactive compounds like 6-gingerol, 6-shogaol, and 6-paradol. Such components act on your neurological pathways and ease down mental issues. Along with this, it interacts with the serotonergic receptors and might enhance the levels of serotonin. You can prepare the ginger tea using ginger extracts and some boiled water.

Begin your mornings with a cup of warm ginger root tea for a relaxing day. The ginger extracts are rich in many antioxidants that may slow down oxidative damage. Not only can it boost your mood, but it may also provide the perfect blend of taste and nutrition.

2. Bloody Mary

Another drink that soothes your mind and provides the much-needed high is bloody mary. It gives the tangy taste of tomato essence coupled up with the bitter-sweet delight of vodka. Also, you get to enjoy the euphoria right after drinking the first glass. Prepare the drink using essential ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, hot sauces, garlic, herbs, horseradish, and celery. Other than this, you can add up the culinary essence using salt, black pepper, and lemon juice.

3. Old-Fashioned

If you’re fond of the delightful and energizing cocktails, then old-fashioned may be the right choice. This whiskey cocktail is suitable for a chilly winter night and induces an earthy essence on your palette. Also, you can prepare the drink using a bottle of Jack Daniels Gold and some bitters and water. The drink is likely to ward off stress and uplift your mood after a long day.

4. Matcha

Are you feeling tired and low without any significant reason? If yes, then a glass of matcha might uplift your mood and provide the essential energy. Matcha is rich in chemicals like L-theanine that relaxes your mind. Also, it works on the alpha waves in your brain and might curb anxious thoughts. With the goodness of green tea and the utmost nutrients, the drink is suitable for every mood.

You can prepare it using essentials like green tea powder and steamed milk. In case you don’t prefer dairy, you may replace the milk with boiled water.

5. Chamomile Tea

A cup of warm and fragrant chamomile tea is all you need to ward off the work pressure. Chamomile tea can uplift your mood and keep the signs of anxiety at bay. Also, the herbal extracts are available in two variants, namely German and Roman. You can opt for the desired extract and limit the frequency of mood swings. When it comes to preparing the drink, you need the essentials like chamomile extracts, boiled water, and some honey. It provides an instant surge in energy, relaxes your body, and may reduce the signs of depression.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar

Did you know that apple cider vinegar has mood-boosting properties? You can try out the apple cider vinegar detox to nourish your mind as well as body. Also, it contains high levels of minerals like potassium that help improve muscle contractions. With the apple cider vinegar drinks, you may reduce blood sugar levels and cortisol production. All these effects contribute to a better mood, active immune responses, and a healthy mind. You may use apple cider vinegar with some boiled water and natural sweeteners. It acts as the perfect mid-meal drink to ward off thirst in a nutritious way.

7. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint or Mentha piperita is a herb that grows in the European premises and is quite therapeutic. It contains active constituents like limonene, cineole, and menthone. Also, such components stimulate various brain receptors like GABA receptors and alter your mental state. You can try out the peppermint tea to boost your mood and achieve a well-balanced mental state.

Along with this, it might alleviate chronic pain and ease out digestive issues. Prepare the drink using peppermint tea extracts and some boiled water. In case you wish to enhance your lifestyle, you can always do that by including the herb in your daily routine.

The Bottom Line

Mood issues can take a toll on your health and affect vital functions in the long run. If you’re prone to a constant low mood, then you must try out the drinks that boost your mood. It includes herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, or matcha. Other than this, some alcoholic drinks like old-fashioned may work in enhancing your mental condition. You might opt for other alcoholic drinks like bloody mary to rejuvenate your mind. Not only will it nourish your mind, but it also accelerates the vital functions of your body.

