Wharton Research Data Services Adds Audit Analytics European Data, Giving Researchers Insight Into Key Audit Matters

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audit—Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic, and government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Audit Analytics European data to its offerings. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities, and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research.

Through WRDS, researchers can now analyze public companies listed on European exchanges (EEA, UK, and Switzerland), with access to audit opinions, audit fees, auditor engagements and tenure, auditor changes, key audit matters, and transparency reports.

Key highlights:

Coverage of approximately 8,000+ companies listed on EEA, UK, and Swiss regulated and select unregulated exchanges

Audit, audit related, tax, and other fees paid to the independent auditor

Key audit matters (KAMs) disclosed in English from over 4,000 companies since 2014

Ten years of historical data for most datasets

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Audit Analytics with the addition of their key European data,” said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “Audit Analytics is one of the most trusted sources of data on our platform and we think the academic community will also embrace their new data.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with WRDS to offer this breakthrough product to the hundreds of universities we serve on the WRDS platform,” explained Matt Dolan, VP of Marketing at Audit Analytics. “These European data sets make research on auditor market share, fees, and key audit matters available for the first time, opening new horizons to student researchers and the broader accounting research community. As always, we look forward to seeing what our academic partners accomplish with the support of this new data.”

Research Using Audit Analytics

Other Audit Analytics data modules available through WRDS include Accounting + Oversight, Canada (SEDAR), Audit + Compliance, Other Independent Audits (OIA), and Corporate + Legal.

Along with best paper awards, research support, and the latest data available, WRDS is a leader in enabling impactful research. Through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with SSRN, WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working across an array of fields. The WRDS Research Paper Series is a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work, which will increase researcher visibility and build a specialized research base that will advance shared knowledge. In addition, the organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award to honor emerging business schools in North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA. Learn more about how WRDS is driving impact.

About Audit Analytics

Audit Analytics is an independent research and data provider of audit, regulatory, and disclosure intelligence. Founded in 2003, Audit Analytics offers 70+ unique comprehensive databases of normalized qualitative data, such as financial restatements, internal control assessments, and the textual aspects of disclosures including audit opinions, late filings, and SEC comment letters. Audit Analytics enables the accounting, investment, regulatory, and academic communities to analyze auditor market intelligence, public company disclosure trends, and risk indicators, and is used by over 300 universities around the world for archival research, classroom use, and applied learning.

About the WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) is the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform for global institutions — enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS democratizes data access so that all disciplines, Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics, can easily search for concepts across the data repository. Partnering with global vendors, WRDS hosts 350+TB of data — the broadest collection of data on the most robust computing infrastructure to give users the power to analyze complex information at speeds of up to 400MB per second.

Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time; the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development; and the WRDS client server using SAS, Python, R, Stata, Matlab, and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable data models.

WRDS’ unique array of Services include access to a suite of Analytics tools developed by our doctoral-level research team, tutorials, research support, and Learning Pathways by WRDS — online learning and instructor pathways — providing curated, guided, online resources for Researchers, Instructors, and Information Professionals. Through Data, Analytics, Research and Technology, approach your research using real world examples and advance your analysis to answer the most critical questions with your data.

WRDS is more than just a data platform. Supporting over 75,000 commercial, academic, and government users at 500+ institutions in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, analytics, and research services — all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 99,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

