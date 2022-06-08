Real dolls are life-size sexdoll that are designed to look and feel like real women. They are made from high-quality materials like silicone or TPE, and they have articulated joints that allow them to be posed in a variety of positions. Most real dolls also come with realistic features like hair, eyes, and skin that make them look even more lifelike.

How Are Realdolls Made?

Realdolls are usually made from either silicone or TPE. Silicone is a more expensive material, but it’s also more durable and realistic. TPE is a cheaper material, but it’s not as durable and can be more prone to tearing.





Realdolls are usually made with a metal or plastic skeleton that gives them their shape and allows them to be posed in different positions. The skeleton is then covered with silicone or TPE, and the final details like hair, eyes, and skin are added.

What Are The Pros And Cons Of Owning A Real Doll?

There are both pros and cons to owning a sexdoll. Some of the pros include:

They’re Life-Like: One of the best things about real dolls is that they look and feel just like real women. If you’ve ever wanted to experience what it’s like to sleep with a supermodel, then a real doll is probably as close as you’re going to get.

They Feel Real: Not only do Sexpuppe look real, but they feel real too. The silicone or TPE that they’re made from is soft and realistic, and the skeleton gives them a realistic weight and feel.

They’re Customizable: Most sexdolls come with a variety of customization options. You can choose things like hair color, eye color, skin tone, and more. This allows you to create the perfect doll that looks exactly how you want her to look.

Some of the cons of owning a sexdoll include:

They’re Expensive: One of the biggest drawbacks of realdolls is that they’re expensive. A good quality doll can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $10,000.

They Require Maintenance: Real dolls also require some maintenance. You need to keep them clean and dust-free, and you may need to re-apply powder to their skin from time to time to keep them looking their best.

They Can’t Talk Back: One of the best things about having a girlfriend is being able to have someone to talk to. Unfortunately, realdolls can’t talk back. This can be a bit lonely for some people.

As you can see, there are both pros and cons to owning a realdoll. It’s important to weigh these carefully before making a decision. Realdolls can be a great addition to your life, but they’re not for everyone.

Conclusion

Real dolls are a unique type of doll that have become more and more popular in recent years. They are made with great attention to detail, and can be very lifelike. There are both pros and cons to owning a real doll, so it is important to consider all the facts before making a decision.

