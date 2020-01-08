Home>#INSC>What Are The Typical Causes Of Jet Ski Accidents?
What Are The Typical Causes Of Jet Ski Accidents
#INSC Business Sports

What Are The Typical Causes Of Jet Ski Accidents?

08 Jan 2020
00
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 0

Every year, thousands of tourists visit Florida, especially for kayaking, water skiing, parasailing, jet skiing, swimming with dolphins and other water sports. If you love speed on the water, you may be drawn towards renting or owning a jet ski. You are there to enjoy the gorgeous weather and beautiful beaches. You don’t even want to think about any negative experience such as an accident or injury. 

The U.S. Coast Guard released a report in 2014 stating that 592 people were injured on PWC. While out on the water, a lot of operators and passengers don’t follow laws and regulations. There are speed limits and age limits. These vehicles have their own capacities. 


Not following the laws and regulations is one of the biggest causes of jet ski accidents. Cases of drowning are not common. However, concussions and broken bones are pretty common due to collisions or other accidents. 

Not all accidents occur due to the negligence of the operator or passenger. Sometimes, there are manufacturing or design defects in the watercraft. The company offering jet ski rental service might also be responsible for accidents. 

Common Causes of Jet Ski Accidents 

Jet ski accidents occur due to a variety of reasons. However, most of the time, it is the driver’s fault. Sometimes, this happens because of the sudden changes in the water or defect in the vehicle. Inexperience and recklessness lead to injuries or fatalities in most conditions. Following are the common causes of jet ski accidents: 

  • Making sharp turns 
  • Improper Lookout 
  • Going too fast 
  • Drinking and driving 
  • Dangerous water and weather conditions   
  • General inexperience 

Making Sharp Turns 

Jet ski drivers often interact with each other while riding the waves. They often try to race. Sometimes, they make sudden sharp and erratic turns and this can overturn the jet ski. This can also lead to drowning. 

Improper Lookout 

When you are having fun on the water, you might forget to lookout for surfers, kayakers, swimmers, boats and other PWC. Keep in mind that you are sharing the water with many other people. You have to pay attention to your surroundings to make water sports safe for everyone. 

Going To Fast 

Speed is the major cause of jet ski accidents. This recklessness can lead to a collision and also overturn the vehicle. If you have no idea how long it takes to stop a PWC moving at the speed of 50 or 60 mph, avoid speeding. Never cross the speed limits on the jet ski. 

Drinking And Driving 

No matter whether it is a car, bike or jet ski, never drink alcohol and then drive. Alcohol deprives you of your ability to judge the speed of your jet ski and other jet skis. You cannot judge distances accurately. Most importantly, consuming alcohol slows your reaction times. This is the reason why drinking and driving often cause serious accidents on the water. 

Dangerous Water And Weather Conditions  

Before you head out or you are already on the water, always be mindful of the weather conditions. Stay away from large waves. 

General Inexperience 

Don’t go for jet ski rental without proper training. Don’t operate a PWC without taking a course or passing a certification. Be cautious if you are a newly certified driver. 

Preventing Jet Ski Accidents 

Most of the jet ski accidents are preventable. Here are some tips for preventing jet ski accidents: 

  • Take lessons 
  • Follow speed and age limits 
  • Maintain a safe distance from other vessels 
  • Stay out of a vessel’s wake

Facebook Comments

Vivek Singh
Vivek is a pro-level blogger with years of experience in writing for multiple industries. He has extensive knowledge in healthcare, business, sports, fashion, and many other popular niches. Vivek has graduated in computer science and has keen interest in traveling. Connect with me on hangout at vivek8314@gmail.com.
https://www.wholepost.com/

Related Articles

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers MLB Sports

Detroit Tigers: Three Game-One Overreactions

The Detroit Tigers played their first game of the season on Tuesday against Chicago. While the Tigers did earn a
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche Dallas Cowboys Featured Front Page Indiana Pacers Miami Heat Milwaukee Brewers NBA New Orleans Hornets New York Rangers NHL Ottawa Senators Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Pirates San Antonio Spurs Sports Spotlight

Inside Sports : Pens A Smash, Mario’s Big Screen and Vogel-Gate

Robert D. Cobb
After a two-week rest, Inside Sports is ready to type away once again.  My apologies for the unannounced vacation.  And
Arizona Cardinals Featured Front Page NFC West NFL Sports

NFL: Will Larry Fitzgerald Rebound in 2014?

Robert D. Cobb
[caption id="attachment_28264" align="aligncenter" width="400"] (December 28, 2013 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America)[/caption] Larry Fitzgerald has been one of

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.