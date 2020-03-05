What Is Imaengine And How To Install It On A Computer?

Vectorization is getting popular nowadays. To create a wonderful image vector, you need an application capable of this. Software such as Photoshop can be used for making vectors, however, Photoshop is expensive, and requires extensive knowledge to use.

A great cheaper alternative software that has an easy to use professional tools for vectorization is the Imaengine. This app can be download from the Apple App Store and is currently available on it.

If you are wondering if there is a version for the Mac or Windows, the answer is no. To make it work on these Operating Systems, you need an iOS emulator.

In this article, we are going to focus on using the iPadian emulator. Although other emulators will work, we recommend that you use this one because it is currently the best for running the Imaengine app.

Before you think about installing the iPadian emulator, it is a good idea to check your computer or laptop first if you have the right software including the processing power.

PC Requirements Of iOS Emulator – iPadian

The iPadian emulator does not require a very fast computer, but it is always better to prepare your computer before installing it so you won’t get any issues when running it. See the requirements below to ensure that you will be able to use it.

Your computer must have an Adobe Air installed before you download it. You can try a simple Google search to find this application. In case you have it on the computer, just update it to the latest one. The iPadian emulator requires your RAM to have at least 512MB or better. Make sure that you have a free space before you install it. Make at least 1 to 5 GB free hard disk drive space. The Operating System that you are running must be Windows 10, 8, or 7. If you are still using Windows XP, you won’t be able to run it. It also requires your processor to be capable of running at least 1GHz minimum speed. To speed up the emulation of the Imaengine, you need to enable a set of your BIOS. This setting is called “Virtualization Technology”. Although it is optional, enabling this option will greatly speed up the iPadian and fix common lag issues. You also need to ensure that the driver of your graphical processing unit is installed properly.

If you follow the above information, you can expect the Imaengine software to run properly on your computer or laptop.

How To Install This App From The Ipadian Emulator

Now that your computer is ready for it, the next step is to install this emulator program. If you are wondering how it works, the iPadian emulator works by creating a virtual copy of the iOS into your computer. Therefore, it will greatly benefit from the virtualization settings from the BIOS.

The iPadian emulator is also one of the fastest emulators for iOS as of today. The only problem with the iPadian emulator is being a paid app. Currently, there is no free version of this emulator.

If you still want to use it, get the iPadian installer from its website and then click the download link from their site. Since you need to purchase it, it will bring you to its payment page. Once you have made the payment, download the installer and save it to your computer.

Run the installer and follow the onscreen instruction by accepting its terms and condition and click install. After you completed the installation, run it and then open the Apps Store.

Use your iOS account or create an iCloud account if you don’t have it and then log in to your account details. Once you can browse its app, search for the Imaengine and then hit the download button.

Now, you have to wait for the installation to finish. Once you completed the installation, go back to the home of the iPadian and you will be able to see the icon of the Imaengine app.

Click the app and start configuring it. Now, you will be able to use the Imaengine from your computer easily by using this method. You don’t have to wait for the official version for Windows or Mac to use it. For more tutorials and apps, you can visit and check the appsforpc.com website.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

