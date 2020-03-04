Woman Crush Wednesday! Q and A With Glamour and Lingerie Model, Valentina-Maria Pacheco!

Bikinis. Swimsuit. Lingerie. Welcome to Woman Crush Wednesday! INSCMagazine’s new weekly feature that will appear every Wednesday. WCW! will feature some of today’s hottest bikini, swimsuit,Instagram and fitness models in the realm of lifestyle, modeling and entertainment.

London is home to many well-known landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, London Bridge, Wembley Stadium and Big Ben. The largest city in the United Kingdom, and one of the largest in all of the world, London is also home to the cultural and financial aspects of England. As home of the the British royal family, London has a unique posh and cool vibe unmatched by many other places in the world.

Home of fashion, style and royals, London is also home to some of the most famous A-listers and celebs ranging from David and Victoria Beckham to Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton. The European metropolis at the heart of the ballyhooed Brexit also has A-listers such as Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Georgia May Jagger may have another one in Venezuela-British glamour model and bombshell, Valentina-Maria Pacheco.

Born in London to Venezuelan parents, the 28-year-old dark-haired curvy babe boasts a Instagram following of over 14k thanks to her work as a model host for UK TV channel Babestation. Starting out as a dancer in a gentlemen’s club in London, before getting into glamour modelling, Valentina would land a spread in Playboy Slovakia.

In addition to glamour modelling, the petite and exotic stunner does webcam modelling for adult site, My Krush, where she sells provocative photos and videos in addition to modeling sexy lingerie. Making no apologies for her success in modeling and showing off her “assets”, Valentina is more than comfortable in her own skin, as well as showing some.

Below is my Q and A with the short and saucy smokeshow as we talk modelling, My Krush, dealing with online haters and never apologizing for anything.

Who Is She?

Model Name: Valentina-Maria Pacheco

Age: 28

Measurements: Height: 5’2, Bust: 32DD, UK Dress Size 8

Social Media Links: Instagram:@itsvalentinamaria I Twitter: @Valentina_xox_

Where are you from? London, United Kingdom

Tell Us A Little About Yourself…I grew up in London and have continued to live here throughout my adult life. I live in London with my mother, but the rest of our family lives in Venezuela which is where my parents are from, so I had the best summer holidays there growing up.

For many years, I had a ‘serious’ a 9-5 job in the city which paid quite low wages but looked good on my CV/resume, but London life can be expensive, so in my mid-twenties I started working on weekends as a dancer in a gentlemen’s club on to get by. This then led me to glamour modelling, working as a model host on UK TV channel Babestation and selling sexy content online to my fans.

What type of modelling do you do and how did you get in to it? I do glamour modelling, which mostly involves me wearing bikinis and lingerie in photo shoots. I got into the modelling about a year ago when I started working for BabestationTV, once people see you on there and like your look they will ask to shoot with you, which even got me a feature in Playboy Slovakia.

You also do web cam modelling, sell sexy content and interact with your fans on an adult website called My Krush. Why did you decide to go down that path and do you make good money from it? I’m comfortable taking my clothes off and wearing sexy lingerie, so decided I may as well start earning extra money from it. My Krush is a platform where I sell exclusive sexy videos and photos to my fans. Fans can also interact with me personally 1-on-1 via private messaging and video calls and watch me on group live broadcast shows, etc.

I have full control over what content I post so can be as creative as I like, I get to choose the days and hours I want to work and can work from anywhere as long as I have an internet connection. I love the freedom of being my own boss and earning an income just for posting content. What’s not to love?!

Plus MyKrush.com are against their creators pictures and videos getting leaked, they help creators/models get content removed if any gets leaked, so they’re a very supportive platform. I won’t divulge exactly how much I earn, but it is a very generous income, which is great. Make sure you follow me on there and say hi!

In all of your time as an online adult creator, what’s the strangest request you have received from a fan? I have had a few fans call me saying they have a fetish for wanting to eat my “number two“ as we say in the UK, or poop as you say in the USA! I personally find it cringey and revolting, but each to their own!

Do you get any negative feedback from other women or your friends and family about being a glamour model and online adult content creator? I don’t like to keep secrets from my family and close friends, luckily they are very supportive of my career. I’m sure there are some women who may think negatively but I don’t pay any attention to that. I am comfortable with who I am.

Do men treat you any differently because of your job? Not to my face! And I don’t read any online comments or forums, I have that “out of sight, out of mind“ mentality. My job has been able to help my family, paid for my travel, rent, luxuries and beauty school, etc, so I do not care what others think. I do not regret anything, plus I really enjoy what I do!



What makes you feel sexy? Micro bikinis! I’m not shy and am known for my tiny bikinis! They make me feel free and sexy, plus it makes me imagine I’m in holiday in a hot location for one second, haha.



Who are your top 3 celebrity crushes? Jason Mamoa, 50 Cent and Bad bunny

Who are your idols, and why? Toochi cash, Lyna Perez and Francia James – these girls where all normal girls like me who got into content creating/glamour modelling and built large fanbases. They are now travelling the world, earning six-figure incomes and have their own businesses, which just proves anything is possible in the industry I’m in.

What would be your ideal date – where would you go? I would love to go to Vegas, go see a fight or an Arabian Nights themed evening dinner….but a girl can only dream! Hehehehe.

What are your hobbies? I often work nights so like to spend time catching-up on sleep, but when I’m not sleeping or working, I love watching films, trying new places to eat out and meditating.



Tell us an unusual fact about yourself? Not sure if it’s unusual but I love bingeing out on horror films and paranormal documentaries, I get a thrill out of feeling scared.

What are your goals/dreams for your career and life for the next few years? I feel like I still have to grow as a model and grow my fan base too, and that’s something I would love to see happen soon, but my biggest goals are to buy a lovely house, become a successful entrepreneur and eventually have my own family.

Finally, sum yourself up in 5 words… Loving, cute, sexy, geeky, bubbly.

