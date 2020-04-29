What You Must Know About Buying Instagram Followers

Buying Instagarm followers is perhaps one of the easiest things to do on the Internet. Type ‘buy Instagarm followers’ and you’ll find a list of thousands of sellers, all claiming to sell credible followers.

But, have you ever experienced buying Instagram followers only to find them disappearing after some time? Or, do you find that after buying the followers, your account still remains inactive? Well, it is a very familiar scenario for many. The reason for such situations is, you didn’t buy active or real Instagram followers. You’ve bought some fake bots only!

If you know where to buy real Instagram followers, it reduces stress and helps you gain more organic followers. However, you need to beware of the online vendors who claim to sell real followers but sell bots instead.

Thus, before you decide to buy Instagram followers, you need to know several important things. Here, we are going to tell you how fake followers can be dangerous and how to buy real Instagram followers. Let’s get started!

What If You Buy Fake Instagram Followers

A fake follower account may raise your follower count, but it comes with several hidden risks. Here are some of the dangers if you buy fake Instagram followers-

It May Question Your Page’s Authenticity

Buying fake Instagram followers may prevent you from getting real and valuable followers you want to have. Whenever a person visits your page, he/she expects some level of engagement in the content after they check out the number of followers you already have.

But, when they find that number of likes and comments on the post doesn’t correspond to the number of followers, they perceive that you aren’t real.

Furthermore, an Instagram account with fake followers is easily recognizable. According to the New York Times, they uncovered an industry of fake follower purchasers, as well as companies.

Your Account May Be Banned On The Instagram

Instagram uses the follower-to-engagement ratio to rank your posts. Also, there is an Instagram algorithm that helps determine whether to show your posts in the discover tab or not. Thus, if your post gets only a few likes and comments, having thousands of followers do nothing good.

If the engagement ratio is low as compared to the number of followers, there are very thin chances that your content will be shown to the targeted audience. Ultimately, it may cause legal consequences.

Fake Followers Don’t Equal Real Business

No matter how many fake likes or followers you have, they never result in real business. Likes or comments from fake followers can’t create brand loyalty or drive sales. So, the best you can do is buy Instagram followers from a reliable seller and boost the post engagement organically.

Sellers Of Fake Followers Don’t Provide You With Any Assurance

The sellers of fake Instagram followers don’t care about the results or effects of your purchase. All they want is as many customers as they can. Neither they have a customer support representative to receive your complaints, nor do they bother to answer your questions about their services.

Further, when it comes to maintenance, they assure you nothing. You hand over the money, they offer you whatever services they have, and that’s all! In case the followers suddenly disappeared after a while, you have to deal with it yourself.

Now that you know the possible dangers of buying fake Instagram followers, you want to know the right way to buy real followers. Below are some of the smart tips to buy Instagram followers successfully-

How To Buy Real Instagram Followers

Whether you want to buy Instagram likes or followers, these tips can help you find the best deal-

Search For A Reputable, Reliable Vendor

Though it isn’t as easy as it used to be, you need to perform due diligence to find the right seller. The Internet is full of sites that make false promises when it comes to their services. Thus, before you invest your precious money in their services, make sure to search about the supplier and authenticity of their services.

Go For Targeted Followers Only

Before you decide to pay for your purchase, consider your niche, competitors, accounts that follow you, and the services you provide. By doing so, you have an idea of what your potential customers are like. Talk to the supplier and ask for targeted Instagram followers, if possible.

Know The Difference Between Cheap And Affordable

No doubt, it costs less to buy real, quality Instagram followers as compared to running ads. However, if the price is too good to be real, stop for a while, and reconsider. Sometimes, products with extremely low prices turn out to be of the worst quality. So, filter your options and see what best fits your budget.

