The client starts with interest. If you surprise or hook him with something, in the second step, he will want to learn more about your products. And if he is interested in your offers, he will take the third step and will definitely try to buy something or order a service. But how can companies draw attention to themselves in the face of serious competition and an over saturation of the market with advertising and visual information?

Animate Your Logo for Greater Effectiveness

The interest and sympathy of the buyer arise from the first glance at the company logo. And if a positive connection arises, the client is almost ready to take the second step. These are the laws of marketing. Therefore, the company logo is not just another tick from the series “need to be done because others have it.” This is, in fact, a litmus test of the work of your marketers — whether they can rekindle consumer interest with a single logo or not.





To make the impact of your logo more powerful, try the popular new product on the market — an animated logo. And in order not to waste money on its development, try a free animated logo maker to persuade your team of its greater effectiveness.

Where is the Best Place to Animate Your Logo?

To choose a platform for animation, develop for yourself a system of indicators that the service must meet. After all, the competition is tough everywhere, and you have the great opportunity to select the best platform. This list of indicators depends on your interests, but be sure to include the following points:

Free product demo. How many times have you faced the situation that an order has been placed, you have to pay for it, but you don’t like it? But there’s nothing you can do, you have to pay money. In order not to find yourself in such circumstances, choose a service where you can first see the result of the work, and then decide whether it suits you or you need to look for something else.

Numerous templates. The more templates in the provider’s library, the less likely it is that you will see animated logos similar to yours everywhere. This situation is far from good, because then customers simply will not distinguish you from other companies.

This item also includes a large number of fonts and objects that can be added to the animation. Fonts are very important since the most common of them are perceived by the viewer as part of the background and do not catch his interest at all. Therefore, the presence of the original font is a huge plus for your future logo.

And of course, the possibility of personification should be an essential requirement. The more unique content in your logo, the higher your chances of recognition.

VistaCreate is your Platform for Creative and Catchy Logos

Choose the best platform for creating creative and trendy animated logos:

Here you will not be forced to do anything. On the contrary, you can play around with templates, fonts, designs and more before you decide to place an order.

You can create your animated logos for free and share them on social networks. Make a few, ask the subscribers for their opinion, and only then decide which one to leave

You will only be charged if you like your design product so much that you want to download it. Well, for some graphics and photos, you may need a Pro account, but you can do without it. Even a free account will provide you with all the necessary design tools

Huge library of templates, fonts, objects and everything else you need to inspire your creative work

Special video tutorials that will tell you about the basics of graphic design and creating animated logos in an accessible and interesting way

How Will You Make a Logo on the VistaCreate Platform

Even if you don’t have initial ideas about what your future logo will look like, don’t worry. VistaCreate has so many of them that you will definitely like one. Just choose the best, and soon your animated video will be ready:

Choose the format of the future product

Find the cutest template from over 100 on the site. And that’s just in the demo version. There are more than 50,000 of them in the Pro account

Personalize it for your brand

Upload as a GIF or video, and send to your social networks for the delight of subscribers

If you want ease and fun in creating your animation production and customer support team friendliness, contact VistaCreate. Even after visiting the site, your mood will rise so much that there will be enough inspiration for many other useful things. And after seeing your creative and stylish animated logo, there will absolutely be no end to customers!

