If you feel overly tired, have low energy throughout the day, and have a strong desire to sleep that interferes with your daily life, you may be suffering from fatigue. Most people think of fatigue as just being tired, but it is more than that. Fatigue is a much more severe condition that can hamper your life.

There are various causes of fatigue, from your body’s mental and physical condition to your lifestyle habits such as your diet and exercise. In some cases, fatigue can be the symptom of an underlying medical issue. Therefore, it is important to see a Lawrenceville fatigue doctor to begin treatment as soon as possible.





Reasons that may be causing your fatigue

Lack of sleep

Not following a proper sleep routine and not getting adequate amounts of sleep every day can cause fatigue and affect your overall health. Working late shifts and jet lag may lead to sleeping problems. Try making lifestyle changes and going to bed at a reasonable time. If your fatigue persists, consult a doctor to rule out possibilities of sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea.

Anemia

Iron deficiency anemia is a common cause of fatigue in women. This condition causes the lack of RBCs in your blood, the main component for carrying oxygen throughout your body. As the name suggests, it occurs due to insufficient iron intake. Try creating a diet with iron-rich foods such as red meat, seafood, beans, green leafy vegetables, dried fruits, etc.

Mental health issues

Fatigue is a common symptom of mental health illnesses such as depression and anxiety. Depression can cause feelings of sadness and hopelessness, which may drain out the energy or desire to do daily activities. Other mental health issues associated with fatigue are stress, eating disorders, emotional exhaustion, and grief.

Diabetes

Diabetes can directly affect your energy. This condition affects the way your body regulates and uses sugar. When you consume food, your body breaks down the food into glucose, which your blood cells use to provide energy. However, people with diabetes do not produce enough insulin and are thus unable to perform this function.

Being overweight or underweight

Being overweight can increase the risk of health conditions that are often found to be a cause of fatigue, such as diabetes, heart diseases, sleeping disorders, etc. Carrying more weight can also cause joint and muscle pain which may lead to fatigue.

On the other hand, underweight people may get tired quickly because of not consuming sufficient nutrients that the body needs.

Consuming drugs and medications

Consuming certain medications can cause fatigue as a side effect. Some of them are listed below.

Antidepressants

Anxiety medications

Allergy medications

Blood pressure medications

Muscle relaxants

Steroids

Sedatives

