What’s the Fastest Way to Treat a Sinus Infection?

Sinusitis, or a sinus infection, results from inflammation in the sinus tissues in the nose and face. This swelling may be because of a viral or bacterial infection that causes a mucus buildup and consequent pain and congestion in the sinuses. Common symptoms of a sinus infection include a blocked nose, a sore throat, pain in the temples and forehead, a fever, a runny nose, and green nasal discharge.

While a sinus infection exhibits similar symptoms to the common cold, sinusitis symptoms last longer. They can improve on their own, but if they don’t clear within a week, here are some things you can do to ease your discomfort.

Take your vitamins.

Take vitamin supplements to boost immune system health and limit respiratory infections like asthma and allergies. Some common vitamin supplements that are known to boost respiratory health include:

Vitamin E . This reduces inflammation in the nasal cavity and improves pulmonary immune health.

. This reduces inflammation in the nasal cavity and improves pulmonary immune health. Vitamin C . This is a powerful antioxidant that protects against respiratory illnesses like bronchitis, asthma, wheezing, sinusitis, and bronchitis.

. This is a powerful antioxidant that protects against respiratory illnesses like bronchitis, asthma, wheezing, sinusitis, and bronchitis. Flavonoids . These are antioxidants that occur naturally in fruits and vegetables. They have anti-inflammatory properties that make them effective in reducing allergy symptoms and improving breathing.

. These are antioxidants that occur naturally in fruits and vegetables. They have anti-inflammatory properties that make them effective in reducing allergy symptoms and improving breathing. Vitamin D. These offer protection from lung-related respiratory infections like sinusitis and asthma.

2. Seek medical attention.

If you feel your symptoms are getting worse, it might be time to see your doctor. Before prescribing any medication, your doctor will first ask about your symptoms to determine the cause of infection (whether it’s bacterial or viral). Common antibiotics prescribed for the treatment of sinuses are azithromycin (also referred to as a Z Pack) and Zithromax. The Z-pack is FDA-approved for the treatment of strep throat, pneumonia, and bacterial infections.

If you’re looking to save on prescription costs, companies like USA Rx help people save on expensive prescriptions by helping them find the best discounts on their medications. The company offers a free prescription card to its users, and this card gives them access to discounted rates at their local pharmacies. Their services are free, simple to use, and available to anyone. All you have to do is present your free discount card at your local pharmacy and immediately save on costs.

3. Consider home remedies.

You can boost your immune system and manage painful symptoms of a sinus infection at home by trying the following home remedies.

Nasal sprays . Nasal sprays are available over the counter and ease congestion and swelling in the nasal cavity. Be careful to follow the product instructions, as misusing a nasal spray may result in serious side effects. Seek medical advice before using a nasal spray, especially if you’re pregnant or have a preexisting medical condition.

. Nasal sprays are available over the counter and ease congestion and swelling in the nasal cavity. Be careful to follow the product instructions, as misusing a nasal spray may result in serious side effects. Seek medical advice before using a nasal spray, especially if you’re pregnant or have a preexisting medical condition. Humidifiers . Humidifiers add moisture to the air. This is important to a person battling a sinus infection because it can help soften the dried mucus buildup, making it easy to blow one’s nose and ease nasal congestion.

. Humidifiers add moisture to the air. This is important to a person battling a sinus infection because it can help soften the dried mucus buildup, making it easy to blow one’s nose and ease nasal congestion. Hydration . Drinking plenty of fluids can help clear a congested nose. Some good fluids to try when you have a sinus infection include water, herbal tea, soup, and hot water with lemon, ginger, and honey.

. Drinking plenty of fluids can help clear a congested nose. Some good fluids to try when you have a sinus infection include water, herbal tea, soup, and hot water with lemon, ginger, and honey. Warm compress . Placing a warm compress on your face can help relieve pain caused by blocked sinuses. Make a warm compress by soaking a face towel in hot water, wringing it out, and placing it on the affected region.

. Placing a warm compress on your face can help relieve pain caused by blocked sinuses. Make a warm compress by soaking a face towel in hot water, wringing it out, and placing it on the affected region. Steam inhalation. To do this, place a towel over your head, lean toward a bowl of hot water, and inhale. You can also add some essential oils, like eucalyptus. Eucalyptus oil is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help fight the infection and also provide added therapeutic benefits.

Sinus infections are common and their symptoms are manageable with simple at-home remedies. In the event that your symptoms have not cleared after a week, seek medical treatment.

