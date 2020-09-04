How Amino Acids Help with Muscle Retention

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Keeping muscles healthy and fit is something that most people overlook. Having strong muscles is not only essential for performing everyday tasks effectively, but also for warding off a variety of chronic diseases such as cancer and high blood pressure. If you live a sedentary lifestyle, it’s easy to neglect strength training. You’ve probably heard the saying use them or lose them – this maxim rings true for muscles. You ought to exercise your muscles often to avoid them from turning frail.

Apart from engaging in strength exercises, it's important to ingest amino acids if you desire to increase or retain ample muscle mass.

What are Amino Acids?

Proteins and amino acids are often referred to as the building blocks of life. Amino acids consist of two functional groups (amine and carboxyl) and a unique R group side-chain. These organic compounds were first identified in the early 1800s.There are 9 essential amino acids which include threonine, histidine, methionine and valine. There’s a growing body of research that provides reliable evidence linking amino acid ingestion to muscle protein synthesis and muscle growth in both young and elderly people. As humans age, they gradually lose muscle mass. This progressive muscle degradation can make you susceptible to injury, limit your mobility and increase the risk of contracting age-related chronic illnesses.

The recommended daily allowance for protein intake is around 0.36 grams per pound. However, recent studies suggest that people should eat more protein as they grow older. When you ingest protein, your body immediately breaks it down into amino acids which are further utilized to repair damaged cells and grow new muscles. It’s important to include adequate protein foods into your diet regimen. When you eat enough protein, you create a positive balance of Nitrogen which prompts your body to switch into an anabolic (muscle building) state.

3 benefits of Amino Acids

Building and maintaining muscle mass

There are three types of branched-chain amino acids that help to increase muscle growth. These BCAAs include valine, leucine and isoleucine – they can be found in protein foods like meat, eggs and dairy products. Dietary supplements such as whey protein are popular among bodybuilders because they’re rich in all the amino acids required for muscle growth.

Reducing muscle soreness

Most people experience delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) hours after hitting an intense workout. This soreness can affect your daily life, making simple tasks feel like a chore. Delightfully, taking amino acids after lifting weights can help decrease the intensity of DOMS. Amino acids significantly reduce muscle damage and lower protein breakdown experienced when working out. Research suggests that individuals who supplement with BCAA products such as whey protein experience lower muscle soreness after exercising.

Promoting muscle retention

Another crucial benefit of amino acids is their unique muscle-retention capabilities. Muscle wasting occurs when the protein in your muscles is broken down at a higher rate than it is synthesized. This condition is triggered by lengthy fasting periods, cancer and chronic ailments. It also occurs naturally as we age. However, taking foods and supplements rich in amino acids can help to slow down muscle wasting drastically.

A stitch in time saves nine. Ensure you increase your intake of amino acids so you can retain your muscle mass even in old age.

