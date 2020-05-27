When You Should Visit an Urgent Care or Walk-in Health Clinic

Your doctor’s office is probably the first place that you go to when you or your child is in need of health care. However, there are times when you or your children will need care outside of normal doctor’s office hours. If you or your child has a minor illness or injury, then it is a good idea to choose an urgent care Sherman TX or walk-in clinic.

Why Should You Choose an Urgent Care Center?

Walk-in clinics and urgent care centers are designed to provide care to people when they are sick or injured and cannot get to their doctor’s office. One of the many benefits that come along with going to an urgent care center is that you will not have to set an appointment. Urgent care centers have labs, x-rays, and diagnostic services. They help free up emergency rooms.

Kisum Sinha is a family physician who works at Scripps Coastal Medical Center Vista. She stated that urgent care centers are designed to provide people with necessary and convenient care. She also stated that urgent care centers make it easier for emergency rooms to provide care to critically ill or injured patients.

It is estimated that 88 million people visit urgent care each year. There were 7,357 urgent care centers in the United States in 2016.

What Are Some of the Conditions That Can Be Treated at Urgent Care?

Upper respiratory infections cough and bronchitis are some of the conditions that are most commonly treated at urgent care. Other conditions that can be treated at urgent care in Sherman TX include the following.

Sprains

Urinary tract infection

Eye irritation

Sore throat

Pneumonia

Asthma

Broken bones

Ear infections

Vomiting

You will likely be treated by a family physician if you visit an urgent care center. It is estimated that half of the doctors at an urgent care center specializing in family medicine. Thirty percent of physicians specialize in emergency medicine. Seven percent of them specializes in internal medicine.

Most urgent care centers are open 7 days out of the week. They offer care for both adults and children.

When Should You Go to a Walk-in Clinic?

You can get fast and convenient care at a walk-in clinic. You will likely be treated by a physician assistant or nurse practitioner. Walk-in clinics can provide care for the following conditions.

Mild flu-like symptoms

A rash without a fever

Congestion and cough

Sore throat

Eye pain

Eye redness

A walk-in clinic is a good choice for people who are sick, but they are not sick enough to go to an urgent care center or emergency room.

When Should You Go to an Emergency Room?

It is important to note that there are some conditions that cannot be treated at an urgent care center or walk-in clinic. If you have tingling on one side of your body, chest pain, or trouble breathing, then you will need to go to an emergency room. You will be referred to an emergency room if you visit urgent care or walk-in clinic with serious symptoms.

Keep in mind that urgent care centers or walk-in clinics do not replace a primary care physician. Your primary care physician knows your health history, personality, and lifestyle. They can also recognize a change in your health.

