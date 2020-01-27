Why are Ukrainian women so beautiful?

The incredible beauty of Ukrainian women has long been known in the entire world. You can easily visit the https://deepinlove.date/ and make sure, that Ukrainian ladies have delicate facial features and catch your eye like a magnet. Today it’s not difficult to maintain this natural attractiveness, as ladies can simply use various cosmetic products. But our great-grandmothers definitely owned some kind of magical secrets, because in ancient times there were no required companies, and legends still circulate about “black eyebrows and hazel eyes”.

A few moments that affect the Ukrainians beauty

Natural Cosmetics

Ukrainian girls are bonny without makeup but emphasizing beauty is a must. However, excessive and vulgar makeup is not typical for them. Since ancient times, girls were famous for their skills and creativity, as well as for making homemade cosmetics on a natural basis. One of the favorite beauty products in the arsenal is blush. Such a unit was made of rice flour and beets: you need to grind the rice to a powder state and then mix it on baking parchment with freshly squeezed beet juice. Leave the painted flour to dry and then out it to a glass bowl and mash. As a result, you get a beautiful natural blush of a cold shade. If you want to make the color warmer, add a little carrot or a pinch of cinnamon to the beet juice.

Skin Care with Medicinal Herbs

Decoctions of chamomile, which enrich the skin with useful components, were great helpers in taking care of themselves at home. You can make ice cubes from chamomile broth and wipe your face every morning. It will make your skin radiant, supple, and clean. Also, this procedure will give your face a healthy look. They washed mostly clean water from a spring, or even dew, which was collected early in the morning from trees in the garden (cherries, linden, or apple trees). This gave them vigor and freshness for the whole day. They also liked to wash themselves in the morning with fresh or sour milk, which made their skin whiter and more elastic. These products have also been effective in softening and moisturizing the skin. All kinds of decoctions from medicinal herbs were used in the evening in order to sooth the skin (succession, lovage, mint, and thyme).

Hair Care with Nature Gifts

Ukrainians have always been distinguished by their long, thick, and magnificent hair. Caring for such hair was not easy, but it was worth it, because the hair was a real female treasure. Ladies washed it with warm water, which was taken from natural water sources. Herbs also were added to the water in order to make the hair healthy. The lovage was used for the density and strength of the hair, chamomile promoted shine and a golden shade, and mint made soft hair. The infusions of nettle or birch leaves were used as a rinse.

Modern Ukrainians not only honor traditions and use old recipes of their ancestors, but also take care of their health, devote a lot of time to walking, proper nutrition, self-development and the formation of a positive attitude to life. Crucially, they are not only beautiful from the outside, but also have a calm disposition and incredible sexuality.

