The oral cavity along with all its constituents and function is an example of a dynamic environment. There are changes in the oral cavity that take place on an everyday basis depending upon your heredity, age, diet, habits and dental care. These changes may not always beneficial in the long run. While changes like shedding of milk teeth, eruption of permanent ones and replacement of dead cells of soft tissues with new ones may be a sign of growth and development, changes like bleeding gums, decaying of teeth, receding gums and malalignment of teeth may point towards a bigger problem.

Most people today are afraid to visit their dentist either because they have the misconception that dental treatment is painful or because they do not give as much importance to dental care and oral hygiene as any other part of the body. As a result, they keep procrastinating their dental treatment until it’s absolutely necessary or when it starts hurting and posing a problem to their day to day activities. But we must know the importance of teeth and oral hygiene in order to understand why dental care should not be ignored.

Our teeth play an important role in our daily functions, the most important one being chewing food. They help us to crush the food we eat and make it easier for the stomach to digest the food and absorb the nutrients. It also helps us in speaking certain words which involve the touching of teeth with your tongue or lips. For example, for saying “v”, you need to lightly touch your upper front teeth to your lower lip. For saying “l” or words with “l” such as “low”, you will need to touch the tip of your tongue to the upper front teeth.

Alternatively, our teeth are involved in our overall appearance which indirectly affects our confidence. Our teeth are visible when we talk and smile hence if your teeth are discolored, missing or crooked, it shows when you smile and talk. This may reduce the confidence of people during public interactions. The arrangement of our teeth also affects our facial profile. People who have protruded front teeth have a convex profile while people who do not have teeth at all have a concave profile.

Now that we know, how much our teeth affect us we will understand why it is important for us to take care of our teeth. If you want to perform you daily routine functions like eating and talking without feeling handicapped then you must visit your dentist at least once every 6 months to ensure that your teeth are in good condition. You should also care for them daily by flossing and brushing every day. If in spite of your daily dental care, you feel that your teeth are getting decayed then it’s time to visit your dentist. If you feel that your teeth are misaligned and are posing a problem in your appearance or in the maintenance of your dental hygiene then you should visit an orthodontist like the PacificWest Orthodontist who is one of the top dentists in Vancouver.

Caring for your teeth is not tough. If you take good care of your teeth today then they will last you a lifetime. So, stop ignoring your dental health and take action today.

