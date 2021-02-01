If so, rather than going with any other country, it is a good idea to outsource the project to Vietnam. There have been numerous success stories of outsourcing software development to Vietnam. You can experience the same success yourself when you outsource software development to Vietnam. We will today share with you a few reasons why outsourcing to Vietnam is so successful.

Why Outsourcing Software Development Projects to Vietnam is a Success?

The numerous reasons include the availability of a huge talent pool, adequate English proficiency, excellent work ethic, and so on. We will go into the details of all these reasons below.

1. Huge talent pool

Vietnam is home to numerous technical universities. Every year, more than 25,000 students graduate from those universities. The graduation numbers are going up consistently. The reason for the same is the ever-growing demand for skilled technical engineers. When you’re outsourcing to Vietnam, you already have a huge talent pool that you can access to.

Numerous IT companies in Vietnam have employed hundreds of engineers to take care of such software development projects. In a nutshell, when you’re outsourcing to Vietnam, the talent pool which you will have access to is pretty huge. It will ensure that even the most complex and master projects get executed without any problems. Not only that, the young IT professionals are well versed in upcoming technologies as well like:

Internet of things

Block chain

AI

And so on

The excellent educational system in the country also means that if there is an emerging technology, it will be taught to its students as well. Internship programs also make the talent pool much stronger. Instead of educating the graduates, you will have a ready-made pool of graduates whom you can directly tap into.

The vast talent pool of Vietnam is one of the primary reasons why outsourcing software development to Vietnam works.

2. Adequate English proficiency

Vietnam’s graduates are not only proficient in technical skills but also in English. The curriculum of Vietnamese universities is designed in such a way that the engineers have adequate English proficiency. Due to the same, you can communicate with them easily.

Whether you’re looking to communicate with the team leads or the engineers themselves, all of them have adequate English proficiency. The international language of business is English. That is why, when you have engineers who can communicate in English, it will be easier for you to get the software developed.

Adequate English proficiency certainly works in favor of Vietnam when it comes to software development.

3. Excellent work ethic

When you’re outsourcing software development to any country, it is important to know about the work ethics in the work culture of that country.

Fortunately, when it comes to Vietnam, the excellent work ethic. It is instilled in them right from a very young age. The college as well as the school curriculum, is also designed in such a way that without, the students are not able to go to the next grade.

Moreover, the graduates are made to undergo internship programs as well. The intention program is to improve their practical skills and instill a strong work ethic in them. Additionally, the family values in Vietnam also instill hard work in them.

In a nutshell, when you’re hiring Vietnamese engineers, you can be sure that they have a strong work ethic. A strong work ethic certainly works in your favor when you’re outsourcing complex projects to them. You can be sure that they will overcome the challenges to develop the software which you want them to.

4. Punctuality

When you’re heading any one software development, you want them to work on key performance indicators. You want them to make the deliverables. Not only be tempered with them on time as well.

Punctuality is another virtue of Vietnamese culture. Due to the same, you can be sure that the deadlines will be met. All you need to do is to just go with the renowned software development company. Once you do so, you can be sure that the deadlines will be met.

The advantage of the same is that it will become easier for you to communicate with your software developers as well as get the actual software on time. Punctuality is certainly one of the main reasons why you should outsource to Vietnam.

5. Affordability

Vietnam is far more affordable than India when it comes to software outsourcing. The increasing inflation in countries like India is making software development more and more costly.

On the other hand, when you compare it with Vietnam, you will realize that it is 25% to 30% more affordable to India. Not only that, it is up to 90% more affordable than the US and other developed countries.

Moreover, Vietnam still offers the same level of scale as India. Due to the same, there is no reason why you shouldn’t choose Vietnam for software development over other countries.

6. Stable socio-political conditions

When you’re outsourcing to any country, you need proper business continuity. If the social or economic problems in the country disrupt a software company, your deadlines will not be met.

Ideally, you need to outsource to a country which has stable socio-political conditions.

Vietnam meets this requirement as well. Vietnam is one of the 1st states to have GDP growth rates in Asia. It has been so since 2005. Due to the same, the political situation in Vietnam is also quite stable. The general population is pretty satisfied with the government as well.

All these conditions ensure that there is no upheaval in Vietnam.

The business policies of the government are also industry-friendly. It means that when you’re outsourcing to a Vietnamese software development company, the job will be done there and there will be no disruption due to the political conditions in the country.

The stable socio political conditions is another reason why you should prefer Vietnam to other countries.

So, instead of outsourcing software development to another country, you should go with Vietnam. With numerous software development companies vying for your business, you can easily get value for money. Apart from that, when you take into account the above reasons, you will realize that it makes perfect sense to outsource software development to Vietnam.

