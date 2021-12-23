With a cold in the air and winter on the horizon, it’s time for snowbirds to begin their journey southward in hopes of warmer climes. From the warm ports of Florida to the arid deserts of Arizona, there are numerous sites to visit throughout the nation. However, a new tendency among snowbirds has been to spend their time in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas, formerly known as “Sin City,” now has considerably more to offer than you may think. It has evolved into a multi-faceted destination that caters to the needs of all retirees. Continue reading to discover the top five reasons why snowbirds flock to Las Vegas!





Warm Weather

If you’re like most snowbirds, one of the primary reasons you go south during the winter is to escape the cold and snow. Las Vegas has approximately 300 days of sunlight each year and pleasant weather in the autumn and spring, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

The winter months are a bit cooler, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There is, however, very little rain or cloud cover. While it is true that summers in Las Vegas may be pretty hot — exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit. But as a snowbird, you will be returning home for the summer. Spend your chilly months in Vegas to take advantage of the bright weather and pleasant temperature!

Wonderful Senior Communities

Do you want to spend your winters poolside, on the golf course, or the Pickleball courts, surrounded by others your age and who share your interests? Then you might want to think about purchasing or renting a home in a resort-style retirement community. These are age-restricted communities with single-story housing alternatives and facilities, primarily targeted at those aged 55 and over.

Throughout the city, there seem to be a lot of excellent 55+ community homes for sale in Las Vegas with resort-style facilities at a range of pricing points. Sun City Summerlin and Sun City Anthem are two of the most popular Las Vegas region. There’s always something enjoyable to do in these communities, including swimming pools, sports courts, golf courses, clubhouses, and social clubs.

24/7 entertainment

Entertainment is one of the key reasons why snowbirds flock to Las Vegas. After all, Las Vegas is recognized as the “World’s Entertainment Capital”! Every night, it seems, there are performances with world-class performers. There’s something for everyone, from the trendiest bands and musicians to the funniest comedians and dramatic acts.

Of course, no discussion of Las Vegas would be complete without addressing the gambling and hotel businesses. Aside from the large casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, there are smaller establishments where residents may gamble. Not to mention all of the restaurants and eating alternatives available to you. When you reside in Las Vegas, you have access to world-class gambling, spas, and restaurants.

Outdoor Recreation

Shows and casinos aren’t the only attractions in Las Vegas. Many things will get you outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weather. Hundreds of parks and thousands of kilometers of trails may be found around the city. Several outdoor sports and experiences range from hiking and biking to off-roading and even skiing.

For example, red Granite Canyon National Conservation Area is located just outside Las Vegas’ Summerlin neighborhood on the west side of town. It offers stunning red rock peaks and miles of hiking paths. There is a fantastic 13-mile Scenic Drive for people who can’t tolerate the terrain.

There is no state income tax

Nevada’s no-state income tax is one of the primary advantages for snowbirds who fall in love with Las Vegas and decide to make it their home. When you live in Nevada, money earned or received from retirement funds or pensions is not subject to state income tax, which equals more money in your pocket.

Conclusion

There are several reasons to consider visiting Las Vegas this winter rather than other popular snowbird locations. Although it may not be for all, you may be surprised to learn how much the city provides to offer snowbirds.

You may be glad that you’ve earned the right to call yourself a snowbird no matter where you end up. Not everyone can avoid the freezing and snowy winters. So prepare to soak up the rays and enjoy your time in the sun!

