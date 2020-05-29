Why Some People Wear Their Engagement Rings on the Right Hand

Love, commitment and tradition all envelope engagements. If you’re planning on getting your rings, diamonds Vancouver BC shops are a good choice. Wearing engagement rings also means following a tradition. This custom means telling people about your intention to marry.

But why do some people wear their engagement rings on the right hand? What makes the left and the right hand different? What are the factors that affect which hand to use for engagement rings?

It’s important to be aware of traditions with engagement rings. Although you don’t need to follow everything, awareness is good enough. See below why engagement rings are being worn on different hands.

Jump Back in Time With Engagement Rings

It would surprise many that diamonds weren’t the original engagement rings. They didn’t become common in the engagement ring picture until the 15th century. Even the norm of using fine jewelry for weddings wasn’t popular in olden times.

So what did our ancestors use to show their bond and intent for marriage? For ancient Egyptians, it was through exchanging reeds and braided plants. They wore these on their left-hand ring fingers. It proved as a sign of their marriage with each other.

So why are there people who use their right ring fingers?

Culture plays a huge part when it comes to wearing diamond engagement rings. Not all cultures around the world follow the same pattern. Countries such as Colombia, Greece, and India switch their wedding bands. You will see couples in these countries have their wedding bands on the right hand.

Sentimental value is also one of the reasons why people use their right hand. Some people treasure their wedding bands and see them as heirlooms. Rather than keeping them in their jewelry boxes, they wear them on the right hand. This gives them peace of mind and a sense of tradition.

Being left-handed is also a valid reason to wear your engagement ring on the right hand. In this way, they can protect their rings better. They also feel more secure having their rings on the right hand and not on their dominant hand.

Who Wears Their Engagement Rings on the Right Hand?

If you’ve bought the best engagement rings Vancouver, you’d want to know how to wear them. Other countries have right-hand engagement rings as a common tradition. Then again, Catholics do this as well. They would wear both engagement and wedding rings on the right ring finger.

Some countries even use both hands for the rings. You can use whichever hand for your engagement ring. The important thing is you are comfortable or confident in following traditions.

