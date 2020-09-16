Why Tattoo Aftercare is Equally Important as getting yourself Inked

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It is rightly said that you have to think hard before getting yourself inked. Not just because of the permanency of the tattoo but also because you have to be ready to take care of it after getting it done. The truth is that people don’t realise the importance of tattoo aftercare which is the reason why more than 70% of the people who get themselves tattooed are unhappy with the long term quality of their tattoos.

While it is very easy judge the skills of your tattoo artist, what people don’t realise is that there are a number of factors that govern the type of healing that takes place after getting a tattoo.Although the long term quality of your tattoo does depend on the quality of the ink used and the expertise of your tattoo artists, it also depends on how you take care of it in the days following your tattoo appointment. It doesn’t matter how fabulous your tattoo looks the day you get it done, if you don’t take care of it responsibly or if you are unaware of how to take care of it, it will start looking like a disaster in a matter of weeks.It’s quite painful to witness your tattoo, something that you put so much time, money and faith in, turn into a mess.

Getting a tattoo done is basically a medical procedure. It involves injecting ink into your skin in a certain pattern. So what you have after getting yourself inked is a fresh wound on your skin, and you should take care of it as you would take care of yourself after a medical procedure. Neglecting tattoo aftercare always results in some sort of damage. If you’re lucky, you’ll be left with a bad looking tattoo. In a worst case scenario, you will develop a skin infection which can pose a risk to your overall health.

As mentioned before a fresh tattoo is like a fresh skin wound and therefore it is normal to notice a bit of inflammation around that area. It is very easy for bacteria to grow in a fresh wound if the area is not kept clean. Hence it is important to clean your tattoo area with lukewarm water and a mild antibacterial soap and then apply a thin layer of an ointment containing Vitamin A & D to prevent skin irritation and bacterial growth. A wide range of tattoo aftercare creams are available in the market. So make sure you use a good quality aftercare cream such as from Inkeeze.

You should not expose your fresh tattoo to direct sunlight. Doing so will cause a rash to develop on your skin which can get infected. The infection can be taken care of by the use of antibiotics, however the tattoo will lose its contrast and appear extremely faded in the first week itself.

There will be scab formation over your tattoo when it’s healing. You should not pick the scab and let it fall off by itself. Picking the scabs or itching a healing tattoo can cause light spots on your tattoo. You can lightly tap the area or gently apply a lotion to ease the itching.

A lot of emphasis should also be given to the long term care of tattoos. After your tattoo has healed completely, you should try and keep it away from direct sunlight and use a sunscreen lotion to protect it if you don’t want your tattoo to fade easily. Always remember to keep it clean & moisturised and get touch ups done if necessary.

When you decide to get a tattoo, you must take into consideration the aftercare of it too. By only thinking about the tattoo design, colour and placement, you not only put your health at risk but also end up having a tattoo which is not appealing. So make sure to get your tattoo aftercare right.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

