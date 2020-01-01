Why waterproof is vital for a professional backpack

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Is the weather in summer usually uncertain in your area? Especially July and August are the peak seasons of rain and storm; things can get nasty where I live.

No matter if you go hiking or commute in the city, the sudden rainstorms always catch everyone unprepared and also likely to follow some unexpected accidents. Furthermore, when we go out, we have to carry something essential; therefore, a practical office backpack is necessary. However, when it rains, the exposed backpack is easy to get soaked even with an umbrella. The rain can quickly get into the bag, then dampen or even damage some valuables that you carry. Thus, it is essential to have a waterproof backpack when we go out.

High-end design and superior quality from leading backpack manufacturer would help relieve the ‘water issue’ in this case. Companies like Aoking bags have attracted customers from all over the world with their products being in high-tech, reasonable pricing and at a high level of customisation. Now, we are going to introduce an office backpack of AOKING as an example that can be carried under the bad weather and see how you can benefit from such a.

Excellent waterproof performance

The most important feature is that this practical backpack allows you to travel without the fear of weather changes because of its superior waterproof performance. Adopting high-tech customised waterproof fabrics, it can cope with rainy days effectively. Not only the materials but also the zipper part uses unique custom-built waterproof zippers to provide extra security.

What’s more, the wax coating mainly changes the feel and the lustre of the fabric. After being coated, it feels smoother and glossier than before. Generally speaking, an excellent layer does not affect the moisture absorption and permeability of the material itself. It also improves its waterproof performance with such an application. With its exceptional waterproof performance, you can be free to walk outside during rainy days instead of worrying about getting your items wet.

Good- looking appearance

The backpack is excellent in appearance. It adopts the minimalist design and a large field of black in the back with a zipper. Moreover, it is lightweight, which makes an easy outing. It is a perfect backpack for working professionals, showing full of business temperament with this design.

Great comfort

When carrying a backpack in summer, one of the most annoying problems is air permeability, especially when staying outside for a long time. People will be sweating in no time, which is uncomfortable and intolerable. However, carrying this professional backpack, you don’t have to worry about such a problem. A good bag uses a thick, soft, and elastic shoulder strap, which gives a comfortable experience when you are carrying it. The combination of toughness and ventilating mesh cloth can isolate the back from the backpack directly, which can effectively dissipate heat. Besides, the ARC hollow shoulder design of the straps can disperse heat and reduce pressure, which makes you feel more enjoyable than other bags selling in the market.

Easy storage

The outstanding feature of this kind of backpack is that it has a big open pocket that provides considerable convenience for people to put in all the stuff quickly. According to our experience, daily necessities don’t need to be classified too carefully. When we are in a hurry, or too busy to pack, it could be better to throw everything in all at once casually, which is more efficient.

AOKING indeed consider the computer and iPad that the young generation uses a lot nowadays. It specially designs an anti-theft computer compartment so that

the bag is concealed with a high level of security and hard to be discovered. Besides, sponge interlayer can adequately protect the computer from external impacts.

The four advantages of this backpack mentioned above indicate what a professional backpack for going out or commute should have. Aoking hiking backpack can solve the problems and troubles that you meet in the changeable weather. It is your best choice of a waterproof backpack, and you should not miss this.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

