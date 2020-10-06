Why You Should Avoid HIGH RTP Casino Games

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















In online gambling, everyone would naturally want to make the most out of their money. Everyone wants to win and not a single player wants to end up losing money–although from time to time, such an event inevitably happens. To avoid that, players search for the best games to play and choose the games that they believe would yield better chances of making them money.

In playing casino games online, knowing the RTP (return to player) rate of a game is one major factor that can make or break a casino game. The higher this number is, the better chances of winning a player has. However, it might come as a shock to some that choosing a good casino game is not all about RTP. You have a lot of reasons to stay away from games with high RTP.

Here are some of them:

It means lower contributions to the bonus rollover

When you are trying to meet the rollover requirement for a bonus that you got so that you can finally cash it out, going for high RTP games might not be the best idea. This is because online casinos reduce the amount of a wager that goes to the rollover requirement for games with high RTP.

For example, one blackjack game with a 99% RTP might only count in 15% of your bet towards the rollover. This would mean longer playing time and more wagers to make before you satisfy the rollover.

Some games would not offer rewards at all

In exchange for having high RTP, some betting sites do not count these games towards you earning VIP points or using them to earn bonuses and rewards.

So, if you are looking to fulfill a requirement or you are trying to collect loyalty points a high RTP game might not be the one you should be playing a lot.

You might end up forgetting about volatility

On the surface, a 99% RTP sounds good. However, especially if your bankroll is not that big, you might not be able to afford to bet too much for a long time. Sometimes, casinos make up for the high RTP by adjusting the volatility of the rewards of the game. This means that sometimes, the game may payout bigger amounts but at a longer interval.

Pros of games with high RTP

Of course, games with high RTP is not all bad and in fact, there is as much reason to go for these games as there are reasons to avoid them.

One of the good things about having a high RTP is that as a player, you are set to have a better chance of winning for every session or game that you play. In online slots, for example, you are more likely to hit a winning combination better from a game with 99% RTP as opposed to one with only a 976% RTP.

Before you go

Having a high RTP rate is surely an attractive thing for any player, and there is nothing wrong with it. You have a lot of reasons to go for a game that says it has a verified 99% RTP. However, always remember that not all glitter is gold. Having a high RTP also comes with several cons and disadvantages.

In the end, it will be the call of an individual player. What is important, though, is to always read on the fine print of each game, not just the RTP rate. Always check on the full terms and conditions of playing the game to fully understand how the game can payout and how it intends to pay you.

