Why you should take superfoods and what they do to your body?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















We’ve all heard about the incredible nutritional benefits of superfoods. But what exactly is a superfood and what makes it so “super” specifically?

According to Pure Green, Superfoods are generally defined as foods that are very high in nutritional value with a very low caloric index. These foods are usually packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and are usually plant based, though there are some dairy and meat foods that fall into this category as well. They have become especially popular in recent years as we’ve begun to understand more about them and all of the various health benefits that they pack. Superfoods are ideal for including in smoothies to give them that extra boost.

One of the top wellness entrepreneurs, Ross Franklin, defines Superfoods “Superfoods and special foods that contain a disproportionate amount of nutrients in comparison to normal foods. Franklin goes on to state that “Polyphenols are micronutrients found in plant foods that are packed with antioxidants. Superfoods such as raw cacao and acai tend to be off the charts in polyphenols which helps to classify them as superfoods.”

Here is a list of the Top 7 Superfoods:

Avocados

Yes, Avocados are high in fat but the food fat containing healthy monounsaturated fat plus they are jam packed with fiber. Avocados are a great source of vitamins C, E, K, and B-6, as well as riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium.

Blueberries

Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants, specifically anthocyanins which have been linked to brain function. Blueberries are among the most nutrient rich berries, they are low in calories yet high in nutrition. Blueberries are high in fiber, vitamin C and vitamin K. A one-cup serving of blueberries packs 4 grams of fiber, 24% of Vitamin C for the Daily Reference Intake, 36% of Vitamin K for the Daily Reference Intake and 25% of Manganese for the Daily Reference Intake.

Acai

Acai is a Brazilian superfood loan with antioxidants. Acai grows on Braziliam Superfruit that grows on palm trees in rainforest conditions and is native to the Amazon and countries surrounding Brazil. Acai is a dark purple fruit that is jam packed with nutrients. Acai berries contain healthy fats, low sugar as well as many trace minerals including anthocyanins which give acai berries it’s dark purple hue. Acai is loaded with antioxidants containing ounce for ounce over three times the amount of antioxidants found in blueberries.

Pitaya

Pitaya or Pink Dragon Fruit is a superfood that is off the charts in antioxidants. Pitaya contains a high amount of polyphenols, carotenoids and betacyanins. Pitaya contains a high dose of Vitamin C, beta-carotene and betalain and offers 7 grams of fiber per serving making it a great choice to meet your daily fiber needs. Pitaya may promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut.

Raw Cacao

Raw Cacao is the raw form of chocolate that is unprocessed and jam packed with polyphenols. Raw cacao is very rich in polyphenols, it is the raw form of chocolate before processing. Raw cacao is rich in flavanols which may help to lower blood pressure by improving nitric oxide levels, support neuron production in the brain and improve blood flow.

Coconut

Coconut is rich is healthy fat and also contains lauric acid. Coconuts are different than fruits that are high in carbs, they are mostly fat and also contain protein as well as several important minerals and small amounts of B vitamins. Coconuts are high in manganese and also rich in copper and iron. Most of the fat in coconuts are from medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs).

Spirulina

Spirulina is a blue-green algae that helps to alkalize the body. Gram for gram, spirulina may be one of the most nutrient rich foods on the planet. Spirulina provides a small amount of fat, including both omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids and contains a very high quality protein.

Chia Seeds

What is unique about Chia Seeds is with all of the above nutritional content in a single ounce serving, the same ounce only has 137 calories and just 1 gram of carbohydrates. Chia Seeds are also very high in antioxidants which protect the delicate fats in the chia seeds from spoiling.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

