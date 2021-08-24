Football is back and in ACC Country it means finding a team that is the hunter, or a team that is the hunted. In this case, the NC State Wolfpack can be a little of both. After last year’s pandemic football season, North Carolina State emerged with a winning record and an appearance in the Gator Bowl.





But the questions that are asked at every camp: Who’s the QB, who do we watch on defense? Who will be our captains? Can we build on the momentum of 2020? And possibly the most important question as alluded to earlier, are the Wolfpack the hunters, or the hunted for the 2021 ACC Season?

College football is BACK! And time to get rolling.

Brian Snow welcomed NC State play-by-play voice Gary Hahn to Snowman in the Morning and the same questions that were thought of, were answered. Enjoy this conversation!

