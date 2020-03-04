3 Ways to Save Money With Time Clock Software

Time clock management software can help you save time and money.

A time clock software will make your job easier in a number of ways. It can help track when employees are in the office, when they are on vacation, tell you who is working overtime, and prevent buddy punching.

Even better, it will also save you money in the process.

By better calculating employee pay, tracking overtime expenses, and reducing human error you’ll quickly see the cost-saving benefits of investing in time management software.

You no longer have to sit at your desk for hours inspecting every employee’s timesheet or find you’re over budget due to unexpected overtime time. The right software will put your mind at ease and let you get back to managing the day-to-day of your business.

Here’s a quick look at the ways time clock system can save your business money:

● Accurately calculate your payroll

● Track and manage overtime

● Reduce errors and eliminate unnecessary rework

Time clock software will help you save money in ways you may never have even thought of. It’s an investment that will keep proving it’s worth for your business. Image courtesy of Pixabay.

3 Ways Time Clock Software Will Save You Money

The obvious way that using a time management solution can help you save money is by reducing wasted time on the job. But that’s not the only way employers can benefit from using a time tracking system. Companies can expect to see benefits beyond improving employee productivity and accountability.

Let’s take a closer look at 3 ways time clock software can help you save money.

Calculating employee payroll can be a tedious task. If you make one mistake, you’ll find yourself back at square one. Time management solutions can help improve accuracy when it comes to employee paychecks. Image courtesy of Pixabay.

1. Accurately and Easily Calculating Hours

Have you ever spent hours sitting at a desk trying to add up the hours each employee in your office worked?

When time is money, wasting time adding up weekly timesheets can be a major time suck that takes your focus away from more important things. Just think about all the other things and clients you could have talked to during the hours you spent calculating and double-checking your weekly timesheets.

But you can’t just ignore payroll.

Time clock software can quickly and easily add up the hours your employees worked during the pay period. It will save you hours and eliminate the possibility of human error when it comes to paying your employees.

You’ll have less stress leading up to payday and your employees will be happy to know that their paychecks will be right the first time around. It’s a win-win for both parties involved.

For employees, overtime is a great option. For employers, overtime can be a big cost. Use time management solutions to help track how many employees are working overtime each pay period. Image courtesy of Pexels.

2. Tracking and Manage Overtime Pay

While there are some cases where overtime is necessary, it can also be very costly for employers.

Sometimes, it’s hard to track when employees are approaching or working overtime. That can be concerning when you consider how much you have to pay your employees once they hit overtime.

That’s because once an employee goes over their scheduled 40 hour work week, they are now paid time and a half. That means if you had an employee who makes $16 an hour, you have to pay them $24 an hour for every single hour they work overtime.

Luckily, using time clock systems can help you track and manage overtime expenses. You can set notifications to alert you when employees are approaching overtime and clearly see who is currently in the overtime bucket.

This can save you money by telling employees to head home once they hit their 40 hours. If their work isn’t urgent or pressing to the day’s work, they can finish it up tomorrow during their normal business hours.

While spilling coffee on your timesheets might be a little over the top, errors can happen. With a digital time tracking system, you don’t have to worry about accidentally knocking over your cup of joe. Image courtesy of Pixabay.

3. Reduce Errors and Eliminate Rework

There are a lot of areas that human error can work its way into your time management system — especially if it’s a very manual process.

Whether it’s employees fudging their timesheets or administrative errors when calculating paychecks, it’s very easy to do. When errors are made, they need to be fixed which adds extra time and effort.

A quick task can turn into hours worth of work when you need to redo, check, and double-check that you’ve entered each employee’s information correctly.

Having a time management system in place will help reduce these errors and eliminate the need for rework. This will save you money by eliminating the possibility of errors from the beginning and reduce time spent on rework.

Now’s the time to start saving your company money by investing in the right technology. A time clock system will help you better manage employee time and eliminate extra work for yourself. Image courtesy of Pexels.

Are you ready to start saving?

So there you have it. Using time management systems can help your company become more profitable in a number of ways. It’s not only about keeping employees honest about their time tracking but also making payroll and administrative work easier for you.

They say time is money and if you’re wasting your time on simple time management issues, you’re wasting your money.

So what are you waiting for? Start saving money by investing in the right software today.

