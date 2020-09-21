Yes Top 6 Romantic Movies To Watch On Your Date Night

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Planning a date night movie for your partner is not as easy as you thought it was, isn’t it? Well, if you and your partner have been together for long, you might get it right. But for people who have started dating recently, this might be a problem as you don’t know each other’s taste.

Still, it is safe to say that whatever movie you choose has to be lively, romantic, with a bit of drama and fun. You don’t want to end up watching a movie, like the imitation game on your date night. Though a fantastic film, the depressing and sad ending is not right for a date.

The date night movie aims to spend some quality and romantic moments with your partner, get to know them better, and have fun. So, choosing the right movie to watch online is so crucial.

The Titanic (1997)

Of course! I will put Titanic at the top of my list. It is one of the best romantic movies ever made. We all know how the movie ends because it is based on a true event. But the way James Cameron has depicted an innocent love story of Rose and Jack is beyond words.

Most people love Titanic, and it can be the perfect date night movie as it is a balance of love, drama, romance, thriller, and tragedy. Also, the pairing of Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio is dreamy and makes the movie even more appealing. If you love Titanic, you will love these movies too.

Pretty woman (1990)

Another feel-good romantic story! It is about how a businessman falls in love with a prostitute that he hires to be the date for an event. The pairing of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts made headlines and will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. It is one movie that you and your partner both will enjoy.

Love Actually

Love is sweet but complicated, and that is what this movie depicts through the lives of eight people. Set during the holy month of December, this movie is perfect for your date night. It is sweet, charming, and it fills your heart with warmth. It has a great cast with the likes of Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, and more.

So, cosy up with your partner and enjoy this roller-coaster ride. To know more information about where to watch it, here: https://happygreenbeans.com/similar/1997/736704634814464.html

Basic Instinct (1992)

This bold and steamy movie is perfect to set the right mood for the date’s end. Sharon Stone stars in this as a crime novelist who is bold, sexy, and manipulative. She seduces the police office, played by Michael Douglas who is investigating her for a murder.

It is sensual with a lot of drama and thrill. It will cater to people with different taste. Also, the second part of this movie is quite engaging.

Gone with the wind (1993)

If you and your partner prefer classic movies, nothing can beat this epitome of a movie. It is a story about two people who live during the time of civil war. It shows how they fall in love and how the war changes them and their relationship.

It is sad, sweet, happy, and full of romance. Also, the uniqueness and innocence that old movies had are irreplicable.

If only (2004)

A sweet romantic movie that will make you cry and smile at the same time. The story follows the story of Ian and Samantha, who have been together for a while. The guy is unable to commit or show his love for the girl, but a chance premonition changes everything and shows what Ian will do to save the love of her life.

The chemistry between Jennifer Love Hewitt and Paul Nicholas is bang on. Apart from their heart-breaking acting, the songs in the movies too will touch you. Another great date night movie!

This list will sort out the best movie for your date. And with happygreansbean.com providing an exciting synopsis of all, you never have to waste an hour or more just surfing through streaming platforms to figure out what to watch. Have a fun date!

